What is Kite AI (KITE)

Kite AI is building the base layer for the agentic internet: an open, decentralized infrastructure where autonomous agents can operate with interoperability and verifiability. By leveraging a network design that incentivizes both the provision and consumption of agentic services, Kite provides unified identity, payment, and governance rails that allow agents to authenticate, transact, and coordinate securely without intermediaries. Kite AI is building the base layer for the agentic internet: an open, decentralized infrastructure where autonomous agents can operate with interoperability and verifiability. By leveraging a network design that incentivizes both the provision and consumption of agentic services, Kite provides unified identity, payment, and governance rails that allow agents to authenticate, transact, and coordinate securely without intermediaries.

Kite AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Kite AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check KITE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Kite AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Kite AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Kite AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Kite AI (KITE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Kite AI (KITE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Kite AI.

Check the Kite AI price prediction now!

Kite AI (KITE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kite AI (KITE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KITE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Kite AI (KITE)

Looking for how to buy Kite AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Kite AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KITE to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Kite AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kite AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kite AI How much is Kite AI (KITE) worth today? The live KITE price in USD is 0.0744 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current KITE to USD price? $ 0.0744 . Check out The current price of KITE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Kite AI? The market cap for KITE is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of KITE? The circulating supply of KITE is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KITE? KITE achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KITE? KITE saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of KITE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KITE is $ 644.68K USD . Will KITE go higher this year? KITE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KITE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Kite AI (KITE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 11-05 17:18:00 Industry Updates Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98% 11-05 10:42:00 On-chain Data Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated 11-04 17:22:15 Industry Updates Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear" 11-04 15:40:43 Industry Updates Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h 11-04 13:21:37 Industry Updates Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated 11-04 05:28:00 Industry Updates Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Hot News

MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report

How Cryptocurrencies are Taxed in Romania