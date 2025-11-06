ExchangeDEX+
The live Kite AI price today is 0.0744 USD. Track real-time KITE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore KITE price trend easily at MEXC now.

Kite AI Price(KITE)

1 KITE to USD Live Price:

$0.0743
$0.0743$0.0743
-18.70%1D
USD
Kite AI (KITE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:27:34 (UTC+8)

Kite AI (KITE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0726
$ 0.0726$ 0.0726
24H Low
$ 0.0956
$ 0.0956$ 0.0956
24H High

$ 0.0726
$ 0.0726$ 0.0726

$ 0.0956
$ 0.0956$ 0.0956

--
----

--
----

+1.36%

-18.70%

+48.80%

+48.80%

Kite AI (KITE) real-time price is $ 0.0744. Over the past 24 hours, KITE traded between a low of $ 0.0726 and a high of $ 0.0956, showing active market volatility. KITE's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, KITE has changed by +1.36% over the past hour, -18.70% over 24 hours, and +48.80% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kite AI (KITE) Market Information

--
----

$ 644.68K
$ 644.68K$ 644.68K

$ 744.00M
$ 744.00M$ 744.00M

--
----

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Kite AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 644.68K. The circulating supply of KITE is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 744.00M.

Kite AI (KITE) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Kite AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.01709-18.70%
30 Days$ +0.0244+48.80%
60 Days$ +0.0244+48.80%
90 Days$ +0.0244+48.80%
Kite AI Price Change Today

Today, KITE recorded a change of $ -0.01709 (-18.70%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Kite AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0244 (+48.80%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Kite AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KITE saw a change of $ +0.0244 (+48.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Kite AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0244 (+48.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Kite AI (KITE)?

Check out the Kite AI Price History page now.

What is Kite AI (KITE)

Kite AI is building the base layer for the agentic internet: an open, decentralized infrastructure where autonomous agents can operate with interoperability and verifiability. By leveraging a network design that incentivizes both the provision and consumption of agentic services, Kite provides unified identity, payment, and governance rails that allow agents to authenticate, transact, and coordinate securely without intermediaries.

Kite AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Kite AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KITE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Kite AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Kite AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Kite AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Kite AI (KITE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Kite AI (KITE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Kite AI.

Check the Kite AI price prediction now!

Kite AI (KITE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kite AI (KITE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KITE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Kite AI (KITE)

Looking for how to buy Kite AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Kite AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KITE to Local Currencies

For a more in-depth understanding of Kite AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Kite AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kite AI

How much is Kite AI (KITE) worth today?
The live KITE price in USD is 0.0744 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current KITE to USD price?
The current price of KITE to USD is $ 0.0744. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Kite AI?
The market cap for KITE is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of KITE?
The circulating supply of KITE is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KITE?
KITE achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KITE?
KITE saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of KITE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KITE is $ 644.68K USD.
Will KITE go higher this year?
KITE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KITE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:27:34 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

