Kite AI is building the base layer for the agentic internet: an open, decentralized infrastructure where autonomous agents can operate with interoperability and verifiability. By leveraging a network design that incentivizes both the provision and consumption of agentic services, Kite provides unified identity, payment, and governance rails that allow agents to authenticate, transact, and coordinate securely without intermediaries.
Understanding the tokenomics of Kite AI (KITE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KITE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KITE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Kite AI (KITE) Price History
Analyzing the price history of KITE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
KITE Price Prediction
Want to know where KITE might be heading? Our KITE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
