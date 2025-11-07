Kite AI is building the base layer for the agentic internet: an open, decentralized infrastructure where autonomous agents can operate with interoperability and verifiability. By leveraging a network design that incentivizes both the provision and consumption of agentic services, Kite provides unified identity, payment, and governance rails that allow agents to authenticate, transact, and coordinate securely without intermediaries.

