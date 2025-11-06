ExchangeDEX+
The live KitKat price today is 0.0008086 USD. Track real-time KITKAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore KITKAT price trend easily at MEXC now.

KitKat Logo

KitKat Price(KITKAT)

1 KITKAT to USD Live Price:

$0.0008086
$0.0008086
+1.40%1D
USD
KitKat (KITKAT) Live Price Chart
KitKat (KITKAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00065
$ 0.00065
24H Low
$ 0.00096
$ 0.00096
24H High

$ 0.00065
$ 0.00065

$ 0.00096
$ 0.00096

--
--

--
--

+0.99%

+1.40%

+102.15%

+102.15%

KitKat (KITKAT) real-time price is $ 0.0008086. Over the past 24 hours, KITKAT traded between a low of $ 0.00065 and a high of $ 0.00096, showing active market volatility. KITKAT's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, KITKAT has changed by +0.99% over the past hour, +1.40% over 24 hours, and +102.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

KitKat (KITKAT) Market Information

--
--

$ 59.07K
$ 59.07K

$ 808.60K
$ 808.60K

--
--

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000

SOL

The current Market Cap of KitKat is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.07K. The circulating supply of KITKAT is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 808.60K.

KitKat (KITKAT) Price History USD

Track the price changes of KitKat for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000011164+1.40%
30 Days$ +0.0004086+102.15%
60 Days$ +0.0004086+102.15%
90 Days$ +0.0004086+102.15%
KitKat Price Change Today

Today, KITKAT recorded a change of $ +0.000011164 (+1.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.

KitKat 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0004086 (+102.15%), showing the token's short-term performance.

KitKat 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KITKAT saw a change of $ +0.0004086 (+102.15%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

KitKat 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0004086 (+102.15%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of KitKat (KITKAT)?

Check out the KitKat Price History page now.

What is KitKat (KITKAT)

Kitkat is reborn after being murdered by an AI driven Waymo on the streets of America.

KitKat is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your KitKat investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KITKAT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about KitKat on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your KitKat buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

KitKat Price Prediction (USD)

How much will KitKat (KITKAT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your KitKat (KITKAT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for KitKat.

Check the KitKat price prediction now!

KitKat (KITKAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KitKat (KITKAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KITKAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy KitKat (KITKAT)

Looking for how to buy KitKat? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KitKat on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KITKAT to Local Currencies

1 KitKat(KITKAT) to VND
21.278309
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to AUD
A$0.001245244
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to GBP
0.000614536
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to EUR
0.000695396
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to USD
$0.0008086
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to MYR
RM0.003379948
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to TRY
0.034050146
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to JPY
¥0.1237158
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to ARS
ARS$1.173577782
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to RUB
0.065609804
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to INR
0.07164196
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to IDR
Rp13.476661276
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to PHP
0.047642712
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to EGP
￡E.0.038230608
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to BRL
R$0.004317924
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to CAD
C$0.001140126
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to BDT
0.098657286
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to NGN
1.161780308
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to COP
$3.098078126
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to ZAR
R.0.014037296
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to UAH
0.034009716
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to TZS
T.Sh.1.9867302
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to VES
Bs0.1803178
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to CLP
$0.7617012
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to PKR
Rs0.228542704
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to KZT
0.425347858
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to THB
฿0.026182468
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to TWD
NT$0.025018084
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to AED
د.إ0.002967562
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to CHF
Fr0.00064688
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to HKD
HK$0.006282822
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to AMD
֏0.30920864
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to MAD
.د.م0.007528066
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to MXN
$0.015048046
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to SAR
ريال0.00303225
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to ETB
Br0.124112014
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to KES
KSh0.104422604
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to JOD
د.أ0.0005732974
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to PLN
0.002983734
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to RON
лв0.003565926
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to SEK
kr0.007730216
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to BGN
лв0.001366534
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to HUF
Ft0.270978032
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to CZK
0.017077632
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to KWD
د.ك0.0002482402
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to ILS
0.002636036
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to BOB
Bs0.00557934
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to AZN
0.00137462
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to TJS
SM0.007455292
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to GEL
0.002191306
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to AOA
Kz0.73776664
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to BHD
.د.ب0.0003048422
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to BMD
$0.0008086
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to DKK
kr0.005231642
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to HNL
L0.021250008
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to MUR
0.0371956
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to NAD
$0.014045382
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to NOK
kr0.008255806
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to NZD
$0.001431222
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to PAB
B/.0.0008086
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to PGK
K0.003452722
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to QAR
ر.ق0.002943304
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to RSD
дин.0.08223462
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to UZS
soʻm9.626188936
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to ALL
L0.067817282
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to ANG
ƒ0.001447394
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to AWG
ƒ0.00145548
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to BBD
$0.0016172
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to BAM
KM0.001366534
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to BIF
Fr2.3845614
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to BND
$0.00105118
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to BSD
$0.0008086
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to JMD
$0.12965901
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to KHR
3.247386116
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to KMF
Fr0.3444636
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to LAK
17.578260518
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to LKR
රු0.246517882
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to MDL
L0.013835146
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to MGA
Ar3.6423387
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to MOP
P0.0064688
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to MVR
0.01245244
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to MWK
MK1.40138466
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to MZN
MT0.05170997
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to NPR
रु0.11457862
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to PYG
5.7345912
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to RWF
Fr1.1748958
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to SBD
$0.006646692
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to SCR
0.011110164
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to SRD
$0.0311311
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to SVC
$0.007067164
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to SZL
L0.01402921
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to TMT
m0.0028301
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to TND
د.ت0.0023926474
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to TTD
$0.005474222
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to UGX
Sh2.8268656
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to XAF
Fr0.4600934
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to XCD
$0.00218322
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to XOF
Fr0.4600934
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to XPF
Fr0.0832858
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to BWP
P0.01087567
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to BZD
$0.001625286
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to CVE
$0.077366848
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to DJF
Fr0.1439308
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to DOP
$0.052009152
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to DZD
د.ج0.10564359
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to FJD
$0.001843608
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to GNF
Fr7.030777
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to GTQ
Q0.006193876
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to GYD
$0.169126776
1 KitKat(KITKAT) to ISK
kr0.1018836

KitKat Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KitKat, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official KitKat Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KitKat

How much is KitKat (KITKAT) worth today?
The live KITKAT price in USD is 0.0008086 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current KITKAT to USD price?
The current price of KITKAT to USD is $ 0.0008086. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of KitKat?
The market cap for KITKAT is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of KITKAT?
The circulating supply of KITKAT is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KITKAT?
KITKAT achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KITKAT?
KITKAT saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of KITKAT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KITKAT is $ 59.07K USD.
Will KITKAT go higher this year?
KITKAT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KITKAT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 23:02:35 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

