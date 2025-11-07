KitKat (KITKAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KitKat (KITKAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KitKat (KITKAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: --
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 824.40K
All-Time High: $ 0.001122
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.0008244

KitKat (KITKAT) Information Kitkat is reborn after being murdered by an AI driven Waymo on the streets of America. Kitkat is reborn after being murdered by an AI driven Waymo on the streets of America. Official Website: http://kitkatrise.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/D11iMRogRadcfu3PSY3xbdc8RWRwq5HVXpxm8s2epump

KitKat (KITKAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KitKat (KITKAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KITKAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KITKAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KITKAT's tokenomics, explore KITKAT token's live price!

KitKat (KITKAT) Price History
Analyzing the price history of KITKAT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

