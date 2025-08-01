More About KLK

KLK Live Price Data & Information

KLK Foundation (KLK) is currently trading at 0.4893 USD with a market cap of 48.93M USD. KLK to USD price is updated in real-time.

KLK Foundation Key Market Performance:

$ 618.77K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.43%
KLK Foundation 24-hour price change
100.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the KLK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KLK price information.

KLK Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of KLK Foundation for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.007098-1.43%
30 Days$ +0.3643+291.44%
60 Days$ +0.3643+291.44%
90 Days$ +0.3643+291.44%
KLK Foundation Price Change Today

Today, KLK recorded a change of $ -0.007098 (-1.43%), reflecting its latest market activity.

KLK Foundation 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.3643 (+291.44%), showing the token's short-term performance.

KLK Foundation 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KLK saw a change of $ +0.3643 (+291.44%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

KLK Foundation 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.3643 (+291.44%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

KLK Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of KLK Foundation: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.4747
$ 0.4747$ 0.4747

$ 0.5251
$ 0.5251$ 0.5251

$ 0.644
$ 0.644$ 0.644

+1.05%

-1.43%

+30.23%

KLK Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 48.93M
$ 48.93M$ 48.93M

$ 618.77K
$ 618.77K$ 618.77K

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

What is KLK Foundation (KLK)

The KLK Foundation is redefining the future of Payfi and digital asset management. Built to serve institutional investors, forward-thinking enterprises, and individuals alike, KLK delivers seamless cross-border payment solutions, secure virtual asset custody, and next-generation financial services across the Web 3.0 ecosystem. KLK stands at the forefront of building a trusted, efficient, and inclusive Web 3.0 financial infrastructure.

KLK Foundation is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your KLK Foundation investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KLK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about KLK Foundation on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your KLK Foundation buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

KLK Foundation Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as KLK Foundation, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KLK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our KLK Foundation price prediction page.

KLK Foundation Price History

Tracing KLK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KLK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our KLK Foundation price history page.

KLK Foundation (KLK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KLK Foundation (KLK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KLK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy KLK Foundation (KLK)

Looking for how to buy KLK Foundation? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KLK Foundation on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KLK to Local Currencies

1 KLK to VND
12,875.9295
1 KLK to AUD
A$0.758415
1 KLK to GBP
0.366975
1 KLK to EUR
0.425691
1 KLK to USD
$0.4893
1 KLK to MYR
RM2.084418
1 KLK to TRY
19.86558
1 KLK to JPY
¥73.395
1 KLK to ARS
ARS$671.192382
1 KLK to RUB
39.68223
1 KLK to INR
42.803964
1 KLK to IDR
Rp8,021.310192
1 KLK to KRW
683.375952
1 KLK to PHP
28.42833
1 KLK to EGP
￡E.23.760408
1 KLK to BRL
R$2.735187
1 KLK to CAD
C$0.675234
1 KLK to BDT
59.782674
1 KLK to NGN
749.309127
1 KLK to UAH
20.398917
1 KLK to VES
Bs60.1839
1 KLK to CLP
$475.5996
1 KLK to PKR
Rs138.608904
1 KLK to KZT
266.066661
1 KLK to THB
฿16.034361
1 KLK to TWD
NT$14.639856
1 KLK to AED
د.إ1.795731
1 KLK to CHF
Fr0.396333
1 KLK to HKD
HK$3.836112
1 KLK to MAD
.د.م4.45263
1 KLK to MXN
$9.228198
1 KLK to PLN
1.829982
1 KLK to RON
лв2.172492
1 KLK to SEK
kr4.790247
1 KLK to BGN
лв0.836703
1 KLK to HUF
Ft171.440934
1 KLK to CZK
10.539522
1 KLK to KWD
د.ك0.1497258
1 KLK to ILS
1.658727

KLK Foundation Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KLK Foundation, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official KLK Foundation Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KLK Foundation

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

