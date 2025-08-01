What is Kingnet AI (KNET)

$KNET is the native token launched by KINGNET AI Laboratory, powering a multi-agent, natural language-based game development platform. On this platform, users can simply input natural language instructions to complete the entire process from asset generation to a playable prototype—dramatically simplifying game development and unlocking creative potential.

Kingnet AI (KNET) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kingnet AI (KNET) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KNET token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kingnet AI What is the price of Kingnet AI (KNET) today? The live price of Kingnet AI (KNET) is 0.006472 USD . What is the market cap of Kingnet AI (KNET)? The current market cap of Kingnet AI is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KNET by its real-time market price of 0.006472 USD . What is the circulating supply of Kingnet AI (KNET)? The current circulating supply of Kingnet AI (KNET) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Kingnet AI (KNET)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Kingnet AI (KNET) is 0.02591 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Kingnet AI (KNET)? The 24-hour trading volume of Kingnet AI (KNET) is $ 53.74K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

