Kingnet AI

Kingnet AI Price(KNET)

Kingnet AI (KNET) Live Price Chart

$0.006478
$0.006478
+4.18%
USD

KNET Live Price Data & Information

Kingnet AI (KNET) is currently trading at 0.006472 USD with a market cap of -- USD. KNET to USD price is updated in real-time.

Kingnet AI Key Market Performance:

$ 53.74K USD
24-hour trading volume
+4.18%
Kingnet AI 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the KNET to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KNET price information.

KNET Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Kingnet AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00025992+4.18%
30 Days$ -0.002037-23.94%
60 Days$ -0.000539-7.69%
90 Days$ +0.001472+29.44%
Kingnet AI Price Change Today

Today, KNET recorded a change of $ +0.00025992 (+4.18%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Kingnet AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.002037 (-23.94%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Kingnet AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KNET saw a change of $ -0.000539 (-7.69%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Kingnet AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.001472 (+29.44%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

KNET Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Kingnet AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.005454
$ 0.005454

$ 0.006686
$ 0.006686

$ 0.02591
$ 0.02591

+1.79%

+4.18%

-19.68%

KNET Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
--

$ 53.74K
$ 53.74K

--
--

What is Kingnet AI (KNET)

$KNET is the native token launched by KINGNET AI Laboratory, powering a multi-agent, natural language-based game development platform. On this platform, users can simply input natural language instructions to complete the entire process from asset generation to a playable prototype—dramatically simplifying game development and unlocking creative potential.

Kingnet AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Kingnet AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KNET staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Kingnet AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Kingnet AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Kingnet AI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Kingnet AI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KNET? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Kingnet AI price prediction page.

Kingnet AI Price History

Tracing KNET's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KNET's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Kingnet AI price history page.

Kingnet AI (KNET) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kingnet AI (KNET) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KNET token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Kingnet AI (KNET)

Looking for how to buy Kingnet AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Kingnet AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KNET to Local Currencies

1 KNET to VND
170.31068
1 KNET to AUD
A$0.0100316
1 KNET to GBP
0.004854
1 KNET to EUR
0.00563064
1 KNET to USD
$0.006472
1 KNET to MYR
RM0.02757072
1 KNET to TRY
0.2627632
1 KNET to JPY
¥0.9708
1 KNET to ARS
ARS$8.87790128
1 KNET to RUB
0.5248792
1 KNET to INR
0.56617056
1 KNET to IDR
Rp106.09834368
1 KNET to KRW
9.03905408
1 KNET to PHP
0.3760232
1 KNET to EGP
￡E.0.31428032
1 KNET to BRL
R$0.03617848
1 KNET to CAD
C$0.00893136
1 KNET to BDT
0.79074896
1 KNET to NGN
9.91115608
1 KNET to UAH
0.26981768
1 KNET to VES
Bs0.796056
1 KNET to CLP
$6.290784
1 KNET to PKR
Rs1.83338816
1 KNET to KZT
3.51927944
1 KNET to THB
฿0.21208744
1 KNET to TWD
NT$0.19364224
1 KNET to AED
د.إ0.02375224
1 KNET to CHF
Fr0.00524232
1 KNET to HKD
HK$0.05074048
1 KNET to MAD
.د.م0.0588952
1 KNET to MXN
$0.12206192
1 KNET to PLN
0.02420528
1 KNET to RON
лв0.02873568
1 KNET to SEK
kr0.06336088
1 KNET to BGN
лв0.01106712
1 KNET to HUF
Ft2.26765936
1 KNET to CZK
0.13940688
1 KNET to KWD
د.ك0.001980432
1 KNET to ILS
0.02194008

For a more in-depth understanding of Kingnet AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KNETUSDT
$0.006472
$0.006472
