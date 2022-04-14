Kingnet AI (KNET) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kingnet AI (KNET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kingnet AI (KNET) Information $KNET is the native token launched by KINGNET AI Laboratory, powering a multi-agent, natural language-based game development platform. On this platform, users can simply input natural language instructions to complete the entire process from asset generation to a playable prototype—dramatically simplifying game development and unlocking creative potential. Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/CfVs3waH2Z9TM397qSkaipTDhA9wWgtt8UchZKfwkYiu Buy KNET Now!

Kingnet AI (KNET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kingnet AI (KNET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.02591 $ 0.02591 $ 0.02591 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.005315 $ 0.005315 $ 0.005315 Learn more about Kingnet AI (KNET) price

Kingnet AI (KNET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kingnet AI (KNET) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KNET tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KNET tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KNET's tokenomics, explore KNET token's live price!

