What is K9 Finance DAO (KNINE)

K9 Finance, a Shibarium-based LSD(Liquid Staking Derivatives) platform, offers core DeFi services and acts as an official validator. Rewarding $KNINE holders with $BONE for block validation, it aims to drive DeFi adoption via the 'Roundtable of Dogs' DAO, which governs treasury and roadmap decisions.

K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KNINE token's extensive tokenomics now!

KNINE to Local Currencies

What is the price of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) today? The live price of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) is 0.00000296 USD . What is the market cap of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE)? The current market cap of K9 Finance DAO is $ 1.19M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KNINE by its real-time market price of 0.00000296 USD . What is the circulating supply of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE)? The current circulating supply of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) is 402.27B USD . What was the highest price of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) is 0.00027 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE)? The 24-hour trading volume of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) is $ 12.51K USD .

