KOLZ is a cutting-edge Web3 platform designed to bridge the gap between leading influencers in the cryptocurrency space, known as Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), and their followers. By leveraging Sensay’s advanced AI-powered replication technology, KOLZ enables influencers to create digital replicas of themselves, allowing their followers unprecedented access to their knowledge, strategies, and insights. The KOLZ token is the primary utility token of this ecosystem, offering unique features and benefits for both users and influencers.

KOLZ is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



People Also Ask: Other Questions About KOLZ What is the price of KOLZ (KOLZ) today? The live price of KOLZ (KOLZ) is 0.00006253 USD . What is the market cap of KOLZ (KOLZ)? The current market cap of KOLZ is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KOLZ by its real-time market price of 0.00006253 USD . What is the circulating supply of KOLZ (KOLZ)? The current circulating supply of KOLZ (KOLZ) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of KOLZ (KOLZ)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of KOLZ (KOLZ) is 0.0018898 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of KOLZ (KOLZ)? The 24-hour trading volume of KOLZ (KOLZ) is $ 98.64K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

