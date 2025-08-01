More About KOMA

KOMA Price Info

KOMA Official Website

KOMA Tokenomics

KOMA Price Forecast

KOMA History

KOMA Buying Guide

KOMA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

KOMA Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Koma Inu Logo

Koma Inu Price(KOMA)

Koma Inu (KOMA) Live Price Chart

$0.02296
$0.02296$0.02296
-1.67%1D
USD

KOMA Live Price Data & Information

Koma Inu (KOMA) is currently trading at 0.02296 USD with a market cap of 11.33M USD. KOMA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Koma Inu Key Market Performance:

$ 12.31K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.67%
Koma Inu 24-hour price change
493.51M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the KOMA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KOMA price information.

KOMA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Koma Inu for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0003899-1.67%
30 Days$ +0.00581+33.87%
60 Days$ +0.00239+11.61%
90 Days$ -0.00086-3.62%
Koma Inu Price Change Today

Today, KOMA recorded a change of $ -0.0003899 (-1.67%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Koma Inu 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00581 (+33.87%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Koma Inu 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KOMA saw a change of $ +0.00239 (+11.61%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Koma Inu 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00086 (-3.62%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

KOMA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Koma Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0227
$ 0.0227$ 0.0227

$ 0.02398
$ 0.02398$ 0.02398

$ 0.2022
$ 0.2022$ 0.2022

+1.10%

-1.67%

-4.97%

KOMA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 11.33M
$ 11.33M$ 11.33M

$ 12.31K
$ 12.31K$ 12.31K

493.51M
493.51M 493.51M

What is Koma Inu (KOMA)

Koma Inu, son of Shib and protector of BNB, is a dog themed token built around community driven decentralization and charity. He’s here to make BNB great again.

Koma Inu is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Koma Inu investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KOMA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Koma Inu on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Koma Inu buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Koma Inu Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Koma Inu, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KOMA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Koma Inu price prediction page.

Koma Inu Price History

Tracing KOMA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KOMA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Koma Inu price history page.

Koma Inu (KOMA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Koma Inu (KOMA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KOMA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Koma Inu (KOMA)

Looking for how to buy Koma Inu? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Koma Inu on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KOMA to Local Currencies

1 KOMA to VND
604.1924
1 KOMA to AUD
A$0.035588
1 KOMA to GBP
0.01722
1 KOMA to EUR
0.0199752
1 KOMA to USD
$0.02296
1 KOMA to MYR
RM0.0978096
1 KOMA to TRY
0.9335536
1 KOMA to JPY
¥3.444
1 KOMA to ARS
ARS$31.4951504
1 KOMA to RUB
1.862056
1 KOMA to INR
2.0085408
1 KOMA to IDR
Rp376.3933824
1 KOMA to KRW
31.97754
1 KOMA to PHP
1.3353536
1 KOMA to EGP
￡E.1.1151672
1 KOMA to BRL
R$0.128576
1 KOMA to CAD
C$0.0316848
1 KOMA to BDT
2.8052528
1 KOMA to NGN
35.1607144
1 KOMA to UAH
0.9572024
1 KOMA to VES
Bs2.82408
1 KOMA to CLP
$22.2712
1 KOMA to PKR
Rs6.5096192
1 KOMA to KZT
12.4849592
1 KOMA to THB
฿0.75194
1 KOMA to TWD
NT$0.6867336
1 KOMA to AED
د.إ0.0842632
1 KOMA to CHF
Fr0.0185976
1 KOMA to HKD
HK$0.1800064
1 KOMA to MAD
.د.م0.2093952
1 KOMA to MXN
$0.4332552
1 KOMA to PLN
0.0858704
1 KOMA to RON
лв0.1019424
1 KOMA to SEK
kr0.2247784
1 KOMA to BGN
лв0.0392616
1 KOMA to HUF
Ft8.0447248
1 KOMA to CZK
0.4940992
1 KOMA to KWD
د.ك0.00702576
1 KOMA to ILS
0.0778344

Koma Inu Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Koma Inu, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Koma Inu Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Koma Inu

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

KOMA
KOMA
USD
USD

1 KOMA = 0.02296 USD

Trade

KOMAUSDT
$0.02296
$0.02296$0.02296
0.00%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee