What is Koma Inu (KOMA)

Koma Inu, son of Shib and protector of BNB, is a dog themed token built around community driven decentralization and charity. He’s here to make BNB great again.

Koma Inu is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Koma Inu investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Koma Inu Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Koma Inu, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KOMA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Koma Inu price prediction page.

Koma Inu Price History

Tracing KOMA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KOMA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Koma Inu price history page.

Koma Inu (KOMA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Koma Inu (KOMA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KOMA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Koma Inu (KOMA)

Looking for how to buy Koma Inu? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Koma Inu on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KOMA to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Koma Inu What is the price of Koma Inu (KOMA) today? The live price of Koma Inu (KOMA) is 0.02296 USD . What is the market cap of Koma Inu (KOMA)? The current market cap of Koma Inu is $ 11.33M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KOMA by its real-time market price of 0.02296 USD . What is the circulating supply of Koma Inu (KOMA)? The current circulating supply of Koma Inu (KOMA) is 493.51M USD . What was the highest price of Koma Inu (KOMA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Koma Inu (KOMA) is 0.2022 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Koma Inu (KOMA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Koma Inu (KOMA) is $ 12.31K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

