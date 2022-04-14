CyberKongz (KONG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CyberKongz (KONG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CyberKongz (KONG) Information CyberKongz have paved the way for NFT projects and the concept of utility; pioneering innovations such as ERC-20 pair, smart contract protection, second collection utility, and more. The project is aimed at web3 enthusiasts with a passion for NFTs and DeFi。 CyberKongz have partnered with huge web2 brands such adidas and Kawada (nanoblocks), launching sell out physical and digital products Official Website: https://www.cyberkongz.com Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8db036f007841c21b97eff7dfc2c187241d59baf Buy KONG Now!

CyberKongz (KONG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CyberKongz (KONG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.35M $ 15.35M $ 15.35M All-Time High: $ 0.084 $ 0.084 $ 0.084 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.01535 $ 0.01535 $ 0.01535 Learn more about CyberKongz (KONG) price

CyberKongz (KONG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CyberKongz (KONG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KONG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KONG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KONG's tokenomics, explore KONG token's live price!

How to Buy KONG Interested in adding CyberKongz (KONG) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy KONG, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy KONG on MEXC now!

CyberKongz (KONG) Price History Analyzing the price history of KONG helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore KONG Price History now!

KONG Price Prediction Want to know where KONG might be heading? Our KONG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KONG token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!