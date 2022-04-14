K-POP Click (KPC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into K-POP Click (KPC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

K-POP Click (KPC) Information As a space that presents communication between KPOP artists and users through KPOP-related blockchain platforms, K Pop Click intends to present a new worldview of KPOP in conjunction with Metabus in the future. Official Website: https://www.kpopclick.com/ Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x6b340661bb35553e1279d334f3454cc59a5d1492?a=0xb864ad390751fe7bcf80d5ea99f0b4d8dd495c53 Buy KPC Now!

K-POP Click (KPC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for K-POP Click (KPC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.5 $ 0.5 $ 0.5 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.003597 $ 0.003597 $ 0.003597 Learn more about K-POP Click (KPC) price

K-POP Click (KPC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of K-POP Click (KPC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KPC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KPC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KPC's tokenomics, explore KPC token's live price!

