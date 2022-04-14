KonnektVPN (KPN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KonnektVPN (KPN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KonnektVPN (KPN) Information KonnektVPN is a Next Generation VPN powered and driven by Ai for enhancing your digital experience. Official Website: https://www.konnektvpn.com Whitepaper: https://konnektvpn.com/docs/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x8328e6fceC9477C28298c9f02d740Dd87a1683e5

KonnektVPN (KPN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KonnektVPN (KPN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 94.67K $ 94.67K $ 94.67K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 32.15M $ 32.15M $ 32.15M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.078 $ 0.078 $ 0.078 All-Time Low: $ 0.001316014955913772 $ 0.001316014955913772 $ 0.001316014955913772 Current Price: $ 0.002945 $ 0.002945 $ 0.002945 Learn more about KonnektVPN (KPN) price

KonnektVPN (KPN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KonnektVPN (KPN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KPN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KPN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KPN's tokenomics, explore KPN token's live price!

