More About KPOP

KPOP Price Info

KPOP Official Website

KPOP Tokenomics

KPOP Price Forecast

KPOP History

KPOP Buying Guide

KPOP-to-Fiat Currency Converter

KPOP Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

OFFICIAL K-POP Logo

OFFICIAL K-POP Price(KPOP)

1 KPOP to USD Live Price:

$0
$0$0
0.00%1D
USD
OFFICIAL K-POP (KPOP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-28 04:29:29 (UTC+8)

OFFICIAL K-POP (KPOP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.001003499785734869
$ 0.001003499785734869$ 0.001003499785734869

$ 0.000285899355184769
$ 0.000285899355184769$ 0.000285899355184769

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

OFFICIAL K-POP (KPOP) real-time price is $ 0. Over the past 24 hours, KPOP traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. KPOP's all-time high price is $ 0.001003499785734869, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000285899355184769.

In terms of short-term performance, KPOP has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, 0.00% over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

OFFICIAL K-POP (KPOP) Market Information

No.1848

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

6.48B
6.48B 6.48B

8,000,000,000
8,000,000,000 8,000,000,000

8,000,000,000
8,000,000,000 8,000,000,000

81.05%

ETH

The current Market Cap of OFFICIAL K-POP is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of KPOP is 6.48B, with a total supply of 8000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 0.00.

OFFICIAL K-POP (KPOP) Price History USD

Track the price changes of OFFICIAL K-POP for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ 00.00%
60 Days$ 00.00%
90 Days$ 00.00%
OFFICIAL K-POP Price Change Today

Today, KPOP recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

OFFICIAL K-POP 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ 0 (0.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

OFFICIAL K-POP 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KPOP saw a change of $ 0 (0.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

OFFICIAL K-POP 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ 0 (0.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of OFFICIAL K-POP (KPOP)?

Check out the OFFICIAL K-POP Price History page now.

What is OFFICIAL K-POP (KPOP)

The next evolution of pop culture fandom. A global, digital first movement that allows anyone, anywhere, to be part of Korean entertainment's culture and identity. $KPOP is where global fandoms unite, and it's where artists, brands, and fans connect.

OFFICIAL K-POP is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OFFICIAL K-POP investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KPOP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about OFFICIAL K-POP on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OFFICIAL K-POP buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

OFFICIAL K-POP Price Prediction (USD)

How much will OFFICIAL K-POP (KPOP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your OFFICIAL K-POP (KPOP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for OFFICIAL K-POP.

Check the OFFICIAL K-POP price prediction now!

OFFICIAL K-POP (KPOP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OFFICIAL K-POP (KPOP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KPOP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy OFFICIAL K-POP (KPOP)

Looking for how to buy OFFICIAL K-POP? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OFFICIAL K-POP on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KPOP to Local Currencies

1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to VND
0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to AUD
A$0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to GBP
0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to EUR
0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to USD
$0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to MYR
RM0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to TRY
0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to JPY
¥0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to ARS
ARS$0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to RUB
0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to INR
0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to IDR
Rp0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to KRW
0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to PHP
0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to EGP
￡E.0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to BRL
R$0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to CAD
C$0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to BDT
0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to NGN
0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to COP
$0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to ZAR
R.0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to UAH
0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to VES
Bs0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to CLP
$0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to PKR
Rs0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to KZT
0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to THB
฿0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to TWD
NT$0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to AED
د.إ0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to CHF
Fr0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to HKD
HK$0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to AMD
֏0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to MAD
.د.م0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to MXN
$0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to SAR
ريال0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to PLN
0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to RON
лв0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to SEK
kr0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to BGN
лв0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to HUF
Ft0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to CZK
0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to KWD
د.ك0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to ILS
0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to AOA
Kz0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to BHD
.د.ب0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to BMD
$0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to DKK
kr0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to HNL
L0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to MUR
0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to NAD
$0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to NOK
kr0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to NZD
$0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to PAB
B/.0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to PGK
K0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to QAR
ر.ق0
1 OFFICIAL K-POP(KPOP) to RSD
дин.0

OFFICIAL K-POP Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OFFICIAL K-POP, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official OFFICIAL K-POP Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OFFICIAL K-POP

How much is OFFICIAL K-POP (KPOP) worth today?
The live KPOP price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current KPOP to USD price?
The current price of KPOP to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of OFFICIAL K-POP?
The market cap for KPOP is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of KPOP?
The circulating supply of KPOP is 6.48B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KPOP?
KPOP achieved an ATH price of 0.001003499785734869 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KPOP?
KPOP saw an ATL price of 0.000285899355184769 USD.
What is the trading volume of KPOP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KPOP is $ 0.00 USD.
Will KPOP go higher this year?
KPOP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KPOP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-08-28 04:29:29 (UTC+8)

OFFICIAL K-POP (KPOP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-27 15:39:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $455 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $88.10 million
08-25 21:14:39Industry Updates
Crypto total market cap falls below $4 trillion, altcoin total market cap drops 3.58% intraday
08-25 09:45:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, market-wide liquidations reached $628 million, with over 130,000 traders liquidated
08-25 05:44:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin "Wick" Temporarily Drops Below $112,000
08-24 19:48:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin Market Share Drops to 58.23%, Hitting a New Low Since January This Year
08-24 03:20:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap returns above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 3.8%

Hot News

MEXC Foundation Debuts with $30M Initiative to Accelerate Web3 Growth and Adoption

MEXC Foundation Debuts with $30M Initiative to Accelerate Web3 Growth and Adoption，making blockchain a force for meaningful

August 27, 2025

Openfabric AI (OFN): Pioneering Decentralized Intelligence with its 2025–2026 Roadmap

Openfabric AI (OFN) is more than just a blockchain project. It represents a vision of an open era where artificial intelligence is decentralized, accessible, and community-driven. Built as a Layer-1 protocol, Openfabric brings together blockchain, cryptography, and scalable infrastructure to make AI development and usage secure and transparent. The newly released 2025–2026 roadmap highlights the next phase of growth. It focuses on empowering developers with better tools, delivering immersive AI applications, and expanding community engagement, all while strengthening the $OFN token economy. What Makes Openfabric Unique At its heart, Openfabric functions like a decentralized operating system for AI. It provides

August 27, 2025

MEXC Lists Bitlayer (BTR) and Launches Airdrop+ Event with 120,000 BTR and 35,000 USDT Prize Pool

MEXC has officially listed Bitlayer (BTR) along with an Airdrop+ event featuring a prize pool of 120,000 BTR and 35,000 USDT, open to both new and existing users.

August 27, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KPOP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KPOP
KPOP
USD
USD

1 KPOP = 0 USD

Trade KPOP

KPOPUSDT
$0
$0$0
0.00%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee