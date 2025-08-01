What is Kroma (KRO)

As Asia’s leading Layer 2 solution built on the Superchain and backed by Wemade, Kroma is the first OP Stack rollup with an active fault-proof system utilizing zkEVM, will transition to a universal ZK Rollup once the generation of ZK proofs becomes more cost-efficient and faster — using its original modular ZK backend library, Tachyon, and plans to push for a gamified Web3 experience, leveraging its strengths in gaming, consumer applications, the Asian market, and technical capabilities to foster true universal Web3 adoption.

Kroma (KRO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kroma (KRO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KRO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kroma What is the price of Kroma (KRO) today? The live price of Kroma (KRO) is 0.004566 USD . What is the market cap of Kroma (KRO)? The current market cap of Kroma is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KRO by its real-time market price of 0.004566 USD . What is the circulating supply of Kroma (KRO)? The current circulating supply of Kroma (KRO) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Kroma (KRO)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Kroma (KRO) is 0.12 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Kroma (KRO)? The 24-hour trading volume of Kroma (KRO) is $ 90.47K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

