More About KROM

KROM Price Info

KROM Whitepaper

KROM Official Website

KROM Tokenomics

KROM Price Forecast

KROM History

KROM Buying Guide

KROM-to-Fiat Currency Converter

KROM Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Kromatika Logo

Kromatika Price(KROM)

Kromatika (KROM) Live Price Chart

$0.010079
$0.010079$0.010079
-5.90%1D
USD

KROM Live Price Data & Information

Kromatika (KROM) is currently trading at 0.010079 USD with a market cap of 809.15K USD. KROM to USD price is updated in real-time.

Kromatika Key Market Performance:

$ 53.97K USD
24-hour trading volume
-5.90%
Kromatika 24-hour price change
80.28M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the KROM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KROM price information.

KROM Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Kromatika for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00063195-5.89%
30 Days$ +0.002032+25.25%
60 Days$ +0.002463+32.33%
90 Days$ +0.0037+58.00%
Kromatika Price Change Today

Today, KROM recorded a change of $ -0.00063195 (-5.89%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Kromatika 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.002032 (+25.25%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Kromatika 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KROM saw a change of $ +0.002463 (+32.33%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Kromatika 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0037 (+58.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

KROM Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Kromatika: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01
$ 0.01$ 0.01

$ 0.01089
$ 0.01089$ 0.01089

$ 0.09099
$ 0.09099$ 0.09099

+0.41%

-5.89%

-1.03%

KROM Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 809.15K
$ 809.15K$ 809.15K

$ 53.97K
$ 53.97K$ 53.97K

80.28M
80.28M 80.28M

What is Kromatika (KROM)

Kromatika Finance is a decentralized exchange (DEX) powered by Uniswap and Chainlink oﬀering its users an innovative, more user-friendly trading experience.

Kromatika is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Kromatika investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KROM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Kromatika on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Kromatika buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Kromatika Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Kromatika, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KROM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Kromatika price prediction page.

Kromatika Price History

Tracing KROM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KROM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Kromatika price history page.

Kromatika (KROM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kromatika (KROM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KROM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Kromatika (KROM)

Looking for how to buy Kromatika? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Kromatika on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KROM to Local Currencies

1 KROM to VND
265.228885
1 KROM to AUD
A$0.01562245
1 KROM to GBP
0.00755925
1 KROM to EUR
0.00876873
1 KROM to USD
$0.010079
1 KROM to MYR
RM0.04293654
1 KROM to TRY
0.4092074
1 KROM to JPY
¥1.51185
1 KROM to ARS
ARS$13.82576746
1 KROM to RUB
0.8174069
1 KROM to INR
0.88171092
1 KROM to IDR
Rp165.22948176
1 KROM to KRW
14.07673456
1 KROM to PHP
0.5855899
1 KROM to EGP
￡E.0.48943624
1 KROM to BRL
R$0.05634161
1 KROM to CAD
C$0.01390902
1 KROM to BDT
1.23145222
1 KROM to NGN
15.43487981
1 KROM to UAH
0.42019351
1 KROM to VES
Bs1.239717
1 KROM to CLP
$9.796788
1 KROM to PKR
Rs2.85517912
1 KROM to KZT
5.48065783
1 KROM to THB
฿0.33028883
1 KROM to TWD
NT$0.30156368
1 KROM to AED
د.إ0.03698993
1 KROM to CHF
Fr0.00816399
1 KROM to HKD
HK$0.07901936
1 KROM to MAD
.د.م0.0917189
1 KROM to MXN
$0.19008994
1 KROM to PLN
0.03769546
1 KROM to RON
лв0.04475076
1 KROM to SEK
kr0.09867341
1 KROM to BGN
лв0.01723509
1 KROM to HUF
Ft3.53148002
1 KROM to CZK
0.21710166
1 KROM to KWD
د.ك0.003084174
1 KROM to ILS
0.03416781

Kromatika Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kromatika, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Kromatika Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kromatika

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

KROM
KROM
USD
USD

1 KROM = 0.010079 USD

Trade

KROMUSDT
$0.010079
$0.010079$0.010079
-4.61%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee