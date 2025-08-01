More About KSM

Kusama Logo

Kusama Price(KSM)

Kusama (KSM) Live Price Chart

$14.2
$14.2$14.2
-2.40%1D
USD

KSM Live Price Data & Information

Kusama (KSM) is currently trading at 14.22 USD with a market cap of 239.45M USD. KSM to USD price is updated in real-time.

Kusama Key Market Performance:

$ 596.43K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.40%
Kusama 24-hour price change
16.84M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the KSM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KSM price information.

KSM Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Kusama for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.3492-2.40%
30 Days$ +1.91+15.51%
60 Days$ -1.93-11.96%
90 Days$ -1.51-9.60%
Kusama Price Change Today

Today, KSM recorded a change of $ -0.3492 (-2.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Kusama 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.91 (+15.51%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Kusama 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KSM saw a change of $ -1.93 (-11.96%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Kusama 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.51 (-9.60%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

KSM Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Kusama: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 14.1
$ 14.1$ 14.1

$ 15.16
$ 15.16$ 15.16

$ 624.2654
$ 624.2654$ 624.2654

+0.07%

-2.40%

-7.91%

KSM Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 239.45M
$ 239.45M$ 239.45M

$ 596.43K
$ 596.43K$ 596.43K

16.84M
16.84M 16.84M

What is Kusama (KSM)

Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment.

Kusama is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Kusama investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KSM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Kusama on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Kusama buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Kusama Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Kusama, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KSM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Kusama price prediction page.

Kusama Price History

Tracing KSM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KSM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Kusama price history page.

Kusama (KSM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kusama (KSM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KSM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Kusama (KSM)

Looking for how to buy Kusama? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Kusama on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KSM to Local Currencies

1 KSM to VND
374,199.3
1 KSM to AUD
A$22.041
1 KSM to GBP
10.665
1 KSM to EUR
12.3714
1 KSM to USD
$14.22
1 KSM to MYR
RM60.5772
1 KSM to TRY
578.1852
1 KSM to JPY
¥2,133
1 KSM to ARS
ARS$19,506.1428
1 KSM to RUB
1,153.242
1 KSM to INR
1,243.9656
1 KSM to IDR
Rp233,114.7168
1 KSM to KRW
19,804.905
1 KSM to PHP
827.0352
1 KSM to EGP
￡E.690.6654
1 KSM to BRL
R$79.632
1 KSM to CAD
C$19.6236
1 KSM to BDT
1,737.3996
1 KSM to NGN
21,776.3658
1 KSM to UAH
592.8318
1 KSM to VES
Bs1,749.06
1 KSM to CLP
$13,793.4
1 KSM to PKR
Rs4,031.6544
1 KSM to KZT
7,732.4094
1 KSM to THB
฿465.705
1 KSM to TWD
NT$425.3202
1 KSM to AED
د.إ52.1874
1 KSM to CHF
Fr11.5182
1 KSM to HKD
HK$111.4848
1 KSM to MAD
.د.م129.6864
1 KSM to MXN
$268.3314
1 KSM to PLN
53.1828
1 KSM to RON
лв63.1368
1 KSM to SEK
kr139.2138
1 KSM to BGN
лв24.3162
1 KSM to HUF
Ft4,982.4036
1 KSM to CZK
306.0144
1 KSM to KWD
د.ك4.35132
1 KSM to ILS
48.2058

Kusama Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kusama, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Kusama Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kusama

KSMUSDT
$14.22
$14.22$14.22
-4.50%

