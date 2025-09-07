More About KTA

Keeta Logo

Keeta Price(KTA)

1 KTA to USD Live Price:

$0.9898
$0.9898$0.9898
+97.96%1D
USD
Keeta (KTA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-07 19:40:34 (UTC+8)

Keeta (KTA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.5
$ 0.5$ 0.5
24H Low
$ 1.5318
$ 1.5318$ 1.5318
24H High

$ 0.5
$ 0.5$ 0.5

$ 1.5318
$ 1.5318$ 1.5318

$ 1.6916917214873683
$ 1.6916917214873683$ 1.6916917214873683

$ 0.08456738547527073
$ 0.08456738547527073$ 0.08456738547527073

+0.42%

+97.96%

+97.96%

+97.96%

Keeta (KTA) real-time price is $ 0.9898. Over the past 24 hours, KTA traded between a low of $ 0.5 and a high of $ 1.5318, showing active market volatility. KTA's all-time high price is $ 1.6916917214873683, while its all-time low price is $ 0.08456738547527073.

In terms of short-term performance, KTA has changed by +0.42% over the past hour, +97.96% over 24 hours, and +97.96% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Keeta (KTA) Market Information

No.213

$ 414.91M
$ 414.91M$ 414.91M

$ 85.79K
$ 85.79K$ 85.79K

$ 989.80M
$ 989.80M$ 989.80M

419.19M
419.19M 419.19M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

41.91%

BASE

The current Market Cap of Keeta is $ 414.91M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 85.79K. The circulating supply of KTA is 419.19M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 989.80M.

Keeta (KTA) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Keeta for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.4898+97.96%
30 Days$ +0.4898+97.96%
60 Days$ +0.4898+97.96%
90 Days$ +0.4898+97.96%
Keeta Price Change Today

Today, KTA recorded a change of $ +0.4898 (+97.96%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Keeta 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.4898 (+97.96%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Keeta 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KTA saw a change of $ +0.4898 (+97.96%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Keeta 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.4898 (+97.96%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Keeta (KTA)?

Check out the Keeta Price History page now.

What is Keeta (KTA)

As a scalable and efficient solution, Keeta serves as a common ground for diverse payment networks, facilitating direct interactions across multiple blockchains.

Keeta is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Keeta investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KTA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Keeta on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Keeta buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Keeta Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Keeta (KTA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Keeta (KTA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Keeta.

Check the Keeta price prediction now!

Keeta (KTA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Keeta (KTA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KTA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Keeta (KTA)

Looking for how to buy Keeta? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Keeta on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KTA to Local Currencies

1 Keeta(KTA) to VND
26,046.587
1 Keeta(KTA) to AUD
A$1.504496
1 Keeta(KTA) to GBP
0.732452
1 Keeta(KTA) to EUR
0.84133
1 Keeta(KTA) to USD
$0.9898
1 Keeta(KTA) to MYR
RM4.176956
1 Keeta(KTA) to TRY
40.77976
1 Keeta(KTA) to JPY
¥145.5006
1 Keeta(KTA) to ARS
ARS$1,350.33465
1 Keeta(KTA) to RUB
80.351964
1 Keeta(KTA) to INR
87.280564
1 Keeta(KTA) to IDR
Rp16,226.226912
1 Keeta(KTA) to KRW
1,372.813008
1 Keeta(KTA) to PHP
56.111762
1 Keeta(KTA) to EGP
￡E.48.034994
1 Keeta(KTA) to BRL
R$5.354818
1 Keeta(KTA) to CAD
C$1.365924
1 Keeta(KTA) to BDT
120.141924
1 Keeta(KTA) to NGN
1,506.544886
1 Keeta(KTA) to COP
$3,943.422588
1 Keeta(KTA) to ZAR
R.17.400684
1 Keeta(KTA) to UAH
40.690678
1 Keeta(KTA) to VES
Bs150.4496
1 Keeta(KTA) to CLP
$959.1162
1 Keeta(KTA) to PKR
Rs280.152992
1 Keeta(KTA) to KZT
530.43382
1 Keeta(KTA) to THB
฿31.72309
1 Keeta(KTA) to TWD
NT$30.179002
1 Keeta(KTA) to AED
د.إ3.632566
1 Keeta(KTA) to CHF
Fr0.781942
1 Keeta(KTA) to HKD
HK$7.710542
1 Keeta(KTA) to AMD
֏377.06431
1 Keeta(KTA) to MAD
.د.م8.967588
1 Keeta(KTA) to MXN
$18.519158
1 Keeta(KTA) to SAR
ريال3.71175
1 Keeta(KTA) to PLN
3.583076
1 Keeta(KTA) to RON
лв4.285834
1 Keeta(KTA) to SEK
kr9.294222
1 Keeta(KTA) to BGN
лв1.652966
1 Keeta(KTA) to HUF
Ft331.474122
1 Keeta(KTA) to CZK
20.58784
1 Keeta(KTA) to KWD
د.ك0.3008992
1 Keeta(KTA) to ILS
3.286136
1 Keeta(KTA) to AOA
Kz907.240782
1 Keeta(KTA) to BHD
.د.ب0.3721648
1 Keeta(KTA) to BMD
$0.9898
1 Keeta(KTA) to DKK
kr6.305026
1 Keeta(KTA) to HNL
L25.863474
1 Keeta(KTA) to MUR
45.600086
1 Keeta(KTA) to NAD
$17.450174
1 Keeta(KTA) to NOK
kr9.937592
1 Keeta(KTA) to NZD
$1.672762
1 Keeta(KTA) to PAB
B/.0.9898
1 Keeta(KTA) to PGK
K4.117568
1 Keeta(KTA) to QAR
ر.ق3.602872
1 Keeta(KTA) to RSD
дин.98.940408

Keeta Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Keeta, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Keeta Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Keeta

How much is Keeta (KTA) worth today?
The live KTA price in USD is 0.9898 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current KTA to USD price?
The current price of KTA to USD is $ 0.9898. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Keeta?
The market cap for KTA is $ 414.91M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of KTA?
The circulating supply of KTA is 419.19M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KTA?
KTA achieved an ATH price of 1.6916917214873683 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KTA?
KTA saw an ATL price of 0.08456738547527073 USD.
What is the trading volume of KTA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KTA is $ 85.79K USD.
Will KTA go higher this year?
KTA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KTA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-07 19:40:34 (UTC+8)

