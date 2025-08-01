What is Kwenta (KWENTA)

Kwenta is a decentralized derivatives trading platform, live on Optimism, offering real-world and on-chain synthetic assets using the power of the Synthetix protocol.

Kwenta is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Kwenta investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Kwenta Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Kwenta, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KWENTA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Kwenta price prediction page.

Kwenta Price History

Tracing KWENTA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KWENTA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Kwenta price history page.

Kwenta (KWENTA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kwenta (KWENTA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KWENTA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Kwenta (KWENTA)

Looking for how to buy Kwenta? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Kwenta on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KWENTA to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kwenta What is the price of Kwenta (KWENTA) today? The live price of Kwenta (KWENTA) is 9.262 USD . What is the market cap of Kwenta (KWENTA)? The current market cap of Kwenta is $ 4.00M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KWENTA by its real-time market price of 9.262 USD . What is the circulating supply of Kwenta (KWENTA)? The current circulating supply of Kwenta (KWENTA) is 431.81K USD . What was the highest price of Kwenta (KWENTA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Kwenta (KWENTA) is 813.36 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Kwenta (KWENTA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Kwenta (KWENTA) is $ 53.95K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

