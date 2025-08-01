More About LABUBU

LABUBU (LABUBU) Live Price Chart

LABUBU Live Price Data & Information

LABUBU (LABUBU) is currently trading at 0.00766 USD with a market cap of 7.64M USD.

LABUBU Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
LABUBU 24-hour price change
Circulating supply

MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LABUBU price information.

LABUBU Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of LABUBU for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00019027-2.42%
30 Days$ -0.02094-73.22%
60 Days$ -0.058857-88.49%
90 Days$ +0.00466+155.33%
LABUBU Price Change Today

Today, LABUBU recorded a change of $ -0.00019027 (-2.42%), reflecting its latest market activity.

LABUBU 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.02094 (-73.22%), showing the token's short-term performance.

LABUBU 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LABUBU saw a change of $ -0.058857 (-88.49%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

LABUBU 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00466 (+155.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LABUBU Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of LABUBU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

LABUBU Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is LABUBU (LABUBU)

POP MART doll

LABUBU is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LABUBU investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LABUBU staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about LABUBU on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LABUBU buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LABUBU Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as LABUBU, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LABUBU? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our LABUBU price prediction page.

LABUBU Price History

Tracing LABUBU's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LABUBU's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our LABUBU price history page.

LABUBU (LABUBU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LABUBU (LABUBU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LABUBU token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy LABUBU (LABUBU)

Looking for how to buy LABUBU? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LABUBU on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LABUBU to Local Currencies

1 LABUBU to VND
201.5729
1 LABUBU to AUD
A$0.011873
1 LABUBU to GBP
0.005745
1 LABUBU to EUR
0.0066642
1 LABUBU to USD
$0.00766
1 LABUBU to MYR
RM0.0326316
1 LABUBU to TRY
0.310996
1 LABUBU to JPY
¥1.149
1 LABUBU to ARS
ARS$10.5075284
1 LABUBU to RUB
0.621226
1 LABUBU to INR
0.6700968
1 LABUBU to IDR
Rp125.5737504
1 LABUBU to KRW
10.6982624
1 LABUBU to PHP
0.445046
1 LABUBU to EGP
￡E.0.3719696
1 LABUBU to BRL
R$0.0428194
1 LABUBU to CAD
C$0.0105708
1 LABUBU to BDT
0.9358988
1 LABUBU to NGN
11.7304474
1 LABUBU to UAH
0.3193454
1 LABUBU to VES
Bs0.94218
1 LABUBU to CLP
$7.44552
1 LABUBU to PKR
Rs2.1699248
1 LABUBU to KZT
4.1652782
1 LABUBU to THB
฿0.2510182
1 LABUBU to TWD
NT$0.2291872
1 LABUBU to AED
د.إ0.0281122
1 LABUBU to CHF
Fr0.0062046
1 LABUBU to HKD
HK$0.0600544
1 LABUBU to MAD
.د.م0.069706
1 LABUBU to MXN
$0.1444676
1 LABUBU to PLN
0.0286484
1 LABUBU to RON
лв0.0340104
1 LABUBU to SEK
kr0.0749914
1 LABUBU to BGN
лв0.0130986
1 LABUBU to HUF
Ft2.6839108
1 LABUBU to CZK
0.1649964
1 LABUBU to KWD
د.ك0.00234396
1 LABUBU to ILS
0.0259674

LABUBU Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LABUBU, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official LABUBU Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LABUBU

