More About LAI

LAI Price Info

LAI Official Website

LAI Tokenomics

LAI Price Forecast

LAI History

LAI Buying Guide

LAI-to-Fiat Currency Converter

LAI Spot

LAI USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

LayerAI Logo

LayerAI Price(LAI)

LayerAI (LAI) Live Price Chart

$0.0005239
$0.0005239$0.0005239
+2.44%1D
USD

LAI Live Price Data & Information

LayerAI (LAI) is currently trading at 0.000524 USD with a market cap of 2.88M USD. LAI to USD price is updated in real-time.

LayerAI Key Market Performance:

$ 44.59K USD
24-hour trading volume
+2.44%
LayerAI 24-hour price change
5.50B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LAI price information.

LAI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of LayerAI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000012479+2.44%
30 Days$ -0.000206-28.22%
60 Days$ -0.000654-55.52%
90 Days$ -0.001251-70.48%
LayerAI Price Change Today

Today, LAI recorded a change of $ +0.000012479 (+2.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.

LayerAI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000206 (-28.22%), showing the token's short-term performance.

LayerAI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LAI saw a change of $ -0.000654 (-55.52%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

LayerAI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.001251 (-70.48%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LAI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of LayerAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0004706
$ 0.0004706$ 0.0004706

$ 0.00055
$ 0.00055$ 0.00055

$ 0.094676
$ 0.094676$ 0.094676

+4.80%

+2.44%

-12.60%

LAI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.88M
$ 2.88M$ 2.88M

$ 44.59K
$ 44.59K$ 44.59K

5.50B
5.50B 5.50B

What is LayerAI (LAI)

LayerAI, Yapay zeka devrimine güç veren ZK Katman-2 blok zinciridir.

LayerAI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LayerAI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about LayerAI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LayerAI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LayerAI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as LayerAI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our LayerAI price prediction page.

LayerAI Price History

Tracing LAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our LayerAI price history page.

LayerAI (LAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LayerAI (LAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy LayerAI (LAI)

Looking for how to buy LayerAI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LayerAI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LAI to Local Currencies

1 LAI to VND
13.78906
1 LAI to AUD
A$0.0008122
1 LAI to GBP
0.000393
1 LAI to EUR
0.00045588
1 LAI to USD
$0.000524
1 LAI to MYR
RM0.00223224
1 LAI to TRY
0.0212744
1 LAI to JPY
¥0.0786
1 LAI to ARS
ARS$0.71879176
1 LAI to RUB
0.0424964
1 LAI to INR
0.04584476
1 LAI to IDR
Rp8.59016256
1 LAI to KRW
0.73183936
1 LAI to PHP
0.0304444
1 LAI to EGP
￡E.0.02544544
1 LAI to BRL
R$0.00292916
1 LAI to CAD
C$0.00072312
1 LAI to BDT
0.06402232
1 LAI to NGN
0.80244836
1 LAI to UAH
0.02184556
1 LAI to VES
Bs0.064452
1 LAI to CLP
$0.509328
1 LAI to PKR
Rs0.14843872
1 LAI to KZT
0.28493548
1 LAI to THB
฿0.01717148
1 LAI to TWD
NT$0.01567284
1 LAI to AED
د.إ0.00192308
1 LAI to CHF
Fr0.00042444
1 LAI to HKD
HK$0.00410816
1 LAI to MAD
.د.م0.0047684
1 LAI to MXN
$0.00988264
1 LAI to PLN
0.00195976
1 LAI to RON
лв0.00232656
1 LAI to SEK
kr0.00512996
1 LAI to BGN
лв0.00089604
1 LAI to HUF
Ft0.18359912
1 LAI to CZK
0.01128696
1 LAI to KWD
د.ك0.000160344
1 LAI to ILS
0.00177636

LayerAI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LayerAI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official LayerAI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LayerAI

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

LAI
LAI
USD
USD

1 LAI = 0.000524 USD

Trade

LAIUSDT
$0.000524
$0.000524$0.000524
+10.50%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee