Laika (LAIKAL2) Information Laïka is the first Layer 2 on Dogecoin designed to enhance the use of native Dogecoin assets. Our mission is to unlock the potential of Dogecoin assets and bring DogFi (DeFi on $DOGE) to the cryptospace. Official Website: https://laikachain.dog/ Whitepaper: https://litepaper.laikachain.dog/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x19E1F2f837a3b90EBd0730cb6111189Be0E1b6D6 Buy LAIKAL2 Now!

Laika (LAIKAL2) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Laika (LAIKAL2), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.42M $ 11.42M $ 11.42M All-Time High: $ 1.945 $ 1.945 $ 1.945 All-Time Low: $ 0.030880648400825817 $ 0.030880648400825817 $ 0.030880648400825817 Current Price: $ 0.11419 $ 0.11419 $ 0.11419 Learn more about Laika (LAIKAL2) price

Laika (LAIKAL2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Laika (LAIKAL2) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LAIKAL2 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LAIKAL2 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LAIKAL2's tokenomics, explore LAIKAL2 token's live price!

