What is LAKE (LAK3)

LAKE is a pioneering Real-World Asset (RWA) project redefining how the global water economy operates. LAKE leverages blockchain technology to invite +8 billion passive consumers to participate and enjoy the benefits of a reshaped Water Economy. With its RWA ecosystem, LAKE connects water sources directly to consumers and businesses through blockchain-powered solutions, fostering transparency, accessibility, and new financial opportunities for all stakeholders.

LAKE (LAK3) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LAKE (LAK3) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LAK3 token's extensive tokenomics now!

LAK3 to Local Currencies

1 LAK3 to VND ₫ 5,868.245 1 LAK3 to AUD A$ 0.34565 1 LAK3 to GBP ￡ 0.16725 1 LAK3 to EUR € 0.19401 1 LAK3 to USD $ 0.223 1 LAK3 to MYR RM 0.94998 1 LAK3 to TRY ₺ 9.06718 1 LAK3 to JPY ¥ 33.45 1 LAK3 to ARS ARS$ 305.89802 1 LAK3 to RUB ₽ 18.0853 1 LAK3 to INR ₹ 19.50804 1 LAK3 to IDR Rp 3,655.73712 1 LAK3 to KRW ₩ 310.58325 1 LAK3 to PHP ₱ 12.96968 1 LAK3 to EGP ￡E. 10.83111 1 LAK3 to BRL R$ 1.2488 1 LAK3 to CAD C$ 0.30774 1 LAK3 to BDT ৳ 27.24614 1 LAK3 to NGN ₦ 341.49997 1 LAK3 to UAH ₴ 9.29687 1 LAK3 to VES Bs 27.429 1 LAK3 to CLP $ 216.31 1 LAK3 to PKR Rs 63.22496 1 LAK3 to KZT ₸ 121.26071 1 LAK3 to THB ฿ 7.30325 1 LAK3 to TWD NT$ 6.66993 1 LAK3 to AED د.إ 0.81841 1 LAK3 to CHF Fr 0.18063 1 LAK3 to HKD HK$ 1.74832 1 LAK3 to MAD .د.م 2.03376 1 LAK3 to MXN $ 4.20801 1 LAK3 to PLN zł 0.83402 1 LAK3 to RON лв 0.99012 1 LAK3 to SEK kr 2.18317 1 LAK3 to BGN лв 0.38133 1 LAK3 to HUF Ft 78.13474 1 LAK3 to CZK Kč 4.79896 1 LAK3 to KWD د.ك 0.068238 1 LAK3 to ILS ₪ 0.75597

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LAKE What is the price of LAKE (LAK3) today? The live price of LAKE (LAK3) is 0.223 USD . What is the market cap of LAKE (LAK3)? The current market cap of LAKE is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LAK3 by its real-time market price of 0.223 USD . What is the circulating supply of LAKE (LAK3)? The current circulating supply of LAKE (LAK3) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of LAKE (LAK3)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of LAKE (LAK3) is 1.6 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of LAKE (LAK3)? The 24-hour trading volume of LAKE (LAK3) is $ 300.85 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

