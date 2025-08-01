More About LAK3

LAKE Logo

LAKE Price(LAK3)

LAKE (LAK3) Live Price Chart

LAK3 Live Price Data & Information

LAKE (LAK3) is currently trading at 0.223 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. LAK3 to USD price is updated in real-time.

LAKE Key Market Performance:

$ 300.85 USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.83%
LAKE 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LAK3 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LAK3 price information.

LAK3 Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of LAKE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.006495-2.83%
30 Days$ -0.0109-4.67%
60 Days$ -0.0487-17.93%
90 Days$ -0.1052-32.06%
LAKE Price Change Today

Today, LAK3 recorded a change of $ -0.006495 (-2.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.

LAKE 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0109 (-4.67%), showing the token's short-term performance.

LAKE 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LAK3 saw a change of $ -0.0487 (-17.93%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

LAKE 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1052 (-32.06%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LAK3 Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of LAKE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

LAK3 Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is LAKE (LAK3)

LAKE is a pioneering Real-World Asset (RWA) project redefining how the global water economy operates. LAKE leverages blockchain technology to invite +8 billion passive consumers to participate and enjoy the benefits of a reshaped Water Economy. With its RWA ecosystem, LAKE connects water sources directly to consumers and businesses through blockchain-powered solutions, fostering transparency, accessibility, and new financial opportunities for all stakeholders.

LAKE is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LAKE investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LAK3 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about LAKE on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LAKE buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LAKE Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as LAKE, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LAK3? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our LAKE price prediction page.

LAKE Price History

Tracing LAK3's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LAK3's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our LAKE price history page.

LAKE (LAK3) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LAKE (LAK3) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LAK3 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy LAKE (LAK3)

Looking for how to buy LAKE? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LAKE on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LAK3 to Local Currencies

1 LAK3 to VND
5,868.245
1 LAK3 to AUD
A$0.34565
1 LAK3 to GBP
0.16725
1 LAK3 to EUR
0.19401
1 LAK3 to USD
$0.223
1 LAK3 to MYR
RM0.94998
1 LAK3 to TRY
9.06718
1 LAK3 to JPY
¥33.45
1 LAK3 to ARS
ARS$305.89802
1 LAK3 to RUB
18.0853
1 LAK3 to INR
19.50804
1 LAK3 to IDR
Rp3,655.73712
1 LAK3 to KRW
310.58325
1 LAK3 to PHP
12.96968
1 LAK3 to EGP
￡E.10.83111
1 LAK3 to BRL
R$1.2488
1 LAK3 to CAD
C$0.30774
1 LAK3 to BDT
27.24614
1 LAK3 to NGN
341.49997
1 LAK3 to UAH
9.29687
1 LAK3 to VES
Bs27.429
1 LAK3 to CLP
$216.31
1 LAK3 to PKR
Rs63.22496
1 LAK3 to KZT
121.26071
1 LAK3 to THB
฿7.30325
1 LAK3 to TWD
NT$6.66993
1 LAK3 to AED
د.إ0.81841
1 LAK3 to CHF
Fr0.18063
1 LAK3 to HKD
HK$1.74832
1 LAK3 to MAD
.د.م2.03376
1 LAK3 to MXN
$4.20801
1 LAK3 to PLN
0.83402
1 LAK3 to RON
лв0.99012
1 LAK3 to SEK
kr2.18317
1 LAK3 to BGN
лв0.38133
1 LAK3 to HUF
Ft78.13474
1 LAK3 to CZK
4.79896
1 LAK3 to KWD
د.ك0.068238
1 LAK3 to ILS
0.75597

LAKE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LAKE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official LAKE Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LAKE

Hot News

