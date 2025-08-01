More About LAY

Loomlay Logo

Loomlay Price(LAY)

Loomlay (LAY) Live Price Chart

-3.40%1D
USD

LAY Live Price Data & Information

Loomlay (LAY) is currently trading at 0.00934 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. LAY to USD price is updated in real-time.

Loomlay Key Market Performance:

$ 52.12K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.40%
Loomlay 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LAY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

LAY Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Loomlay for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0003291-3.40%
30 Days$ -0.00069-6.88%
60 Days$ -0.01066-53.30%
90 Days$ -0.01066-53.30%
Loomlay Price Change Today

Today, LAY recorded a change of $ -0.0003291 (-3.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Loomlay 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00069 (-6.88%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Loomlay 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LAY saw a change of $ -0.01066 (-53.30%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Loomlay 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01066 (-53.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LAY Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Loomlay: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.85%

-3.40%

-18.29%

LAY Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Loomlay (LAY)

Loomlay enables the creation and monetization of AI agents for web3 through a no-code framework. These agents are self-improving, accessible from anywhere, and designed for collaboration, paving the way for AI-augmented teams.

Loomlay is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LAY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Loomlay on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Loomlay buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Loomlay Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Loomlay, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LAY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Loomlay price prediction page.

Loomlay Price History

Tracing LAY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LAY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Loomlay price history page.

Loomlay (LAY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Loomlay (LAY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LAY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Loomlay (LAY)

Looking for how to buy Loomlay? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Loomlay on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Loomlay Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Loomlay, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Loomlay Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Loomlay

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$0.00934
