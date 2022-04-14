Loomlay (LAY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Loomlay (LAY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Loomlay (LAY) Information Loomlay enables the creation and monetization of AI agents for web3 through a no-code framework. These agents are self-improving, accessible from anywhere, and designed for collaboration, paving the way for AI-augmented teams. Official Website: https://loomlay.com/ Whitepaper: https://dev.loomlay.com/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0xb89D354AD1b0d95a48b3De4607F75a8cD710c1bA

Loomlay (LAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Loomlay (LAY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 465.86M $ 465.86M $ 465.86M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.67M $ 3.67M $ 3.67M All-Time High: $ 0.0445 $ 0.0445 $ 0.0445 All-Time Low: $ 0.002601434290529499 $ 0.002601434290529499 $ 0.002601434290529499 Current Price: $ 0.00788 $ 0.00788 $ 0.00788 Learn more about Loomlay (LAY) price

Loomlay (LAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Loomlay (LAY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LAY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LAY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LAY's tokenomics, explore LAY token's live price!

