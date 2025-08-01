More About LAYER

Solayer Logo

Solayer Price(LAYER)

Solayer (LAYER) Live Price Chart

$0.6271
$0.6271$0.6271
-1.46%1D
USD

LAYER Live Price Data & Information

Solayer (LAYER) is currently trading at 0.6271 USD with a market cap of 131.69M USD. LAYER to USD price is updated in real-time.

Solayer Key Market Performance:

$ 874.18K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.46%
Solayer 24-hour price change
210.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LAYER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

LAYER Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Solayer for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.009291-1.46%
30 Days$ -0.0027-0.43%
60 Days$ -0.1753-21.85%
90 Days$ -2.2555-78.25%
Solayer Price Change Today

Today, LAYER recorded a change of $ -0.009291 (-1.46%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Solayer 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0027 (-0.43%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Solayer 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LAYER saw a change of $ -0.1753 (-21.85%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Solayer 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -2.2555 (-78.25%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LAYER Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Solayer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.6237
$ 0.6237$ 0.6237

$ 0.6517
$ 0.6517$ 0.6517

$ 3.5684
$ 3.5684$ 3.5684

-0.50%

-1.46%

-11.36%

LAYER Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 131.69M
$ 131.69M$ 131.69M

$ 874.18K
$ 874.18K$ 874.18K

210.00M
210.00M 210.00M

What is Solayer (LAYER)

Solayer has built the largest Solana restaking platform to scale network throughput. Solayer is building a hardware-accelerated network to horizontally scale a single execution SVM machine into multi-executor clusters, connected via InfiniBand's RDMA technology for ultra-low-latency, high-speed communication. Solayer Network has shared security with Solana, leveraging restaked SOL.

Solayer Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Solayer, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LAYER? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Solayer Price History

Tracing LAYER's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LAYER's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Solayer price history page.

Solayer (LAYER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Solayer (LAYER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LAYER token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Solayer (LAYER)

LAYER to Local Currencies

1 LAYER to VND
16,502.1365
1 LAYER to AUD
A$0.972005
1 LAYER to GBP
0.470325
1 LAYER to EUR
0.545577
1 LAYER to USD
$0.6271
1 LAYER to MYR
RM2.671446
1 LAYER to TRY
25.453989
1 LAYER to JPY
¥94.065
1 LAYER to ARS
ARS$860.218154
1 LAYER to RUB
50.85781
1 LAYER to INR
54.864979
1 LAYER to IDR
Rp10,280.326224
1 LAYER to KRW
875.832944
1 LAYER to PHP
36.43451
1 LAYER to EGP
￡E.30.451976
1 LAYER to BRL
R$3.505489
1 LAYER to CAD
C$0.865398
1 LAYER to BDT
76.619078
1 LAYER to NGN
960.334669
1 LAYER to UAH
26.143799
1 LAYER to VES
Bs77.1333
1 LAYER to CLP
$609.5412
1 LAYER to PKR
Rs177.644888
1 LAYER to KZT
340.998167
1 LAYER to THB
฿20.543796
1 LAYER to TWD
NT$18.756561
1 LAYER to AED
د.إ2.301457
1 LAYER to CHF
Fr0.507951
1 LAYER to HKD
HK$4.916464
1 LAYER to MAD
.د.م5.70661
1 LAYER to MXN
$11.827106
1 LAYER to PLN
2.345354
1 LAYER to RON
лв2.784324
1 LAYER to SEK
kr6.139309
1 LAYER to BGN
лв1.072341
1 LAYER to HUF
Ft219.723298
1 LAYER to CZK
13.507734
1 LAYER to KWD
د.ك0.1918926
1 LAYER to ILS
2.125869

Solayer Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Solayer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Solayer Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Solayer

Disclaimer

