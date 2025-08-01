More About LBC

LBC Price Info

LBC Whitepaper

LBC Official Website

LBC Tokenomics

LBC Price Forecast

LBC History

LBC Buying Guide

LBC-to-Fiat Currency Converter

LBC Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

LBRY Credits Logo

LBRY Credits Price(LBC)

LBRY Credits (LBC) Live Price Chart

$0.001324
$0.001324$0.001324
-0.45%1D
USD

LBC Live Price Data & Information

LBRY Credits (LBC) is currently trading at 0.001324 USD with a market cap of 866.21K USD. LBC to USD price is updated in real-time.

LBRY Credits Key Market Performance:

$ 392.30 USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.45%
LBRY Credits 24-hour price change
654.24M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LBC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LBC price information.

LBC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of LBRY Credits for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00000598-0.44%
30 Days$ +0.000064+5.07%
60 Days$ -0.000083-5.90%
90 Days$ -0.000059-4.27%
LBRY Credits Price Change Today

Today, LBC recorded a change of $ -0.00000598 (-0.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.

LBRY Credits 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000064 (+5.07%), showing the token's short-term performance.

LBRY Credits 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LBC saw a change of $ -0.000083 (-5.90%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

LBRY Credits 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000059 (-4.27%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LBC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of LBRY Credits: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.001273
$ 0.001273$ 0.001273

$ 0.00135
$ 0.00135$ 0.00135

$ 0.79
$ 0.79$ 0.79

0.00%

-0.44%

+5.92%

LBC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 866.21K
$ 866.21K$ 866.21K

$ 392.30
$ 392.30$ 392.30

654.24M
654.24M 654.24M

What is LBRY Credits (LBC)

LBRY does to publishing what Bitcoin did to money! Join top creators and more than 10,000,000 people on LBRY, an open, free, and fair network for digital content.

LBRY Credits is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LBRY Credits investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LBC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about LBRY Credits on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LBRY Credits buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LBRY Credits Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as LBRY Credits, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LBC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our LBRY Credits price prediction page.

LBRY Credits Price History

Tracing LBC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LBC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our LBRY Credits price history page.

LBRY Credits (LBC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LBRY Credits (LBC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LBC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy LBRY Credits (LBC)

Looking for how to buy LBRY Credits? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LBRY Credits on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LBC to Local Currencies

1 LBC to VND
34.84106
1 LBC to AUD
A$0.0020522
1 LBC to GBP
0.000993
1 LBC to EUR
0.00115188
1 LBC to USD
$0.001324
1 LBC to MYR
RM0.00564024
1 LBC to TRY
0.05383384
1 LBC to JPY
¥0.1986
1 LBC to ARS
ARS$1.81618376
1 LBC to RUB
0.1073764
1 LBC to INR
0.11582352
1 LBC to IDR
Rp21.70491456
1 LBC to KRW
1.844001
1 LBC to PHP
0.07700384
1 LBC to EGP
￡E.0.06430668
1 LBC to BRL
R$0.0074144
1 LBC to CAD
C$0.00182712
1 LBC to BDT
0.16176632
1 LBC to NGN
2.02756036
1 LBC to UAH
0.05519756
1 LBC to VES
Bs0.162852
1 LBC to CLP
$1.28428
1 LBC to PKR
Rs0.37538048
1 LBC to KZT
0.71995148
1 LBC to THB
฿0.043361
1 LBC to TWD
NT$0.03960084
1 LBC to AED
د.إ0.00485908
1 LBC to CHF
Fr0.00107244
1 LBC to HKD
HK$0.01038016
1 LBC to MAD
.د.م0.01207488
1 LBC to MXN
$0.02498388
1 LBC to PLN
0.00495176
1 LBC to RON
лв0.00587856
1 LBC to SEK
kr0.01296196
1 LBC to BGN
лв0.00226404
1 LBC to HUF
Ft0.46390312
1 LBC to CZK
0.02849248
1 LBC to KWD
د.ك0.000405144
1 LBC to ILS
0.00448836

LBRY Credits Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LBRY Credits, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official LBRY Credits Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LBRY Credits

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

LBC
LBC
USD
USD

1 LBC = 0.001324 USD

Trade

LBCUSDT
$0.001324
$0.001324$0.001324
+2.63%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee