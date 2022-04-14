Libertum (LBM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Libertum (LBM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Libertum (LBM) Information Libertum offers a fully comprehensive, scalable, and licensed infrastructure tailored for real-world asset tokenization and access to new financial opportunities. Simply put Libertum has a versatile tokenization protocol and a licensed marketplace that includes buying, selling, trading, farming and borrowing of these RWAs and security tokens. Official Website: https://www.libertum.io/ Whitepaper: https://www.libertum.io/whitepaperLibertum.pdf Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/address/0x56A38E7216304108E841579041249fEb236C887b Buy LBM Now!

Libertum (LBM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Libertum (LBM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 200.00M $ 200.00M $ 200.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.35M $ 4.35M $ 4.35M All-Time High: $ 0.14798 $ 0.14798 $ 0.14798 All-Time Low: $ 0.01000774750266434 $ 0.01000774750266434 $ 0.01000774750266434 Current Price: $ 0.02173 $ 0.02173 $ 0.02173 Learn more about Libertum (LBM) price

Libertum (LBM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Libertum (LBM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LBM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LBM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LBM's tokenomics, explore LBM token's live price!

