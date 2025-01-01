LF Labs (LF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LF Labs (LF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LF Labs (LF) Information Driving Web3 Growth, Through Strategic Investment and Liquidity Partner. LF Ecosystem: Investment Lab, Wallet, DEX, Market Making Official Website: http://lflabs.fund/ Whitepaper: https://lflabs.fund/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/5jGaCTioXy1FSZfzSznFtsnsyiiEddEogaKk1pikF2zr

LF Labs (LF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LF Labs (LF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.47M Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 2.98B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.94M All-Time High: $ 0.00126 All-Time Low: $ 0.000386313539695602 Current Price: $ 0.000494

LF Labs (LF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LF Labs (LF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

