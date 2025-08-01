More About LGCT

Legacy Network Logo

Legacy Network Price(LGCT)

Legacy Network (LGCT) Live Price Chart

$1.783
$1.783$1.783
+0.22%1D
USD

LGCT Live Price Data & Information

Legacy Network (LGCT) is currently trading at 1.7836 USD with a market cap of 189.31M USD. LGCT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Legacy Network Key Market Performance:

$ 763.58K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.22%
Legacy Network 24-hour price change
106.14M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LGCT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LGCT price information.

LGCT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Legacy Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.003914+0.22%
30 Days$ +0.1379+8.37%
60 Days$ -0.1019-5.41%
90 Days$ -0.2056-10.34%
Legacy Network Price Change Today

Today, LGCT recorded a change of $ +0.003914 (+0.22%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Legacy Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1379 (+8.37%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Legacy Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LGCT saw a change of $ -0.1019 (-5.41%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Legacy Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.2056 (-10.34%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LGCT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Legacy Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.7736
$ 1.7736

$ 1.7911
$ 1.7911

$ 2.236
$ 2.236

+0.09%

+0.22%

-4.32%

LGCT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 189.31M
$ 189.31M

$ 763.58K
$ 763.58K

106.14M
106.14M

What is Legacy Network (LGCT)

Legacy Network AG is transforming personal and professional development with its flagship product Legacy Academy, a gamified learning app that leverages blockchain-based rewards to incentivize its users.

Legacy Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Legacy Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LGCT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Legacy Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Legacy Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Legacy Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Legacy Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LGCT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Legacy Network price prediction page.

Legacy Network Price History

Tracing LGCT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LGCT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Legacy Network price history page.

Legacy Network (LGCT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Legacy Network (LGCT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LGCT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Legacy Network (LGCT)

Looking for how to buy Legacy Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Legacy Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LGCT to Local Currencies

1 LGCT to VND
46,935.434
1 LGCT to AUD
A$2.76458
1 LGCT to GBP
1.3377
1 LGCT to EUR
1.551732
1 LGCT to USD
$1.7836
1 LGCT to MYR
RM7.598136
1 LGCT to TRY
72.521176
1 LGCT to JPY
¥267.54
1 LGCT to ARS
ARS$2,446.635464
1 LGCT to RUB
144.64996
1 LGCT to INR
156.029328
1 LGCT to IDR
Rp29,239.339584
1 LGCT to KRW
2,484.1089
1 LGCT to PHP
103.734176
1 LGCT to EGP
￡E.86.629452
1 LGCT to BRL
R$9.98816
1 LGCT to CAD
C$2.461368
1 LGCT to BDT
217.920248
1 LGCT to NGN
2,731.387204
1 LGCT to UAH
74.358284
1 LGCT to VES
Bs219.3828
1 LGCT to CLP
$1,730.092
1 LGCT to PKR
Rs505.686272
1 LGCT to KZT
969.868172
1 LGCT to THB
฿58.4129
1 LGCT to TWD
NT$53.347476
1 LGCT to AED
د.إ6.545812
1 LGCT to CHF
Fr1.444716
1 LGCT to HKD
HK$13.983424
1 LGCT to MAD
.د.م16.266432
1 LGCT to MXN
$33.656532
1 LGCT to PLN
6.670664
1 LGCT to RON
лв7.919184
1 LGCT to SEK
kr17.461444
1 LGCT to BGN
лв3.049956
1 LGCT to HUF
Ft624.937768
1 LGCT to CZK
38.383072
1 LGCT to KWD
د.ك0.5457816
1 LGCT to ILS
6.046404

Legacy Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Legacy Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Legacy Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Legacy Network

$1.7836
