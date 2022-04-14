Libes Token (LIBS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Libes Token (LIBS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Libes Token (LIBS) Information
Libes is an NFT distribution platform built to expand the economics and value of eSports itself.
Official Website: https://libes.io/
Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x187C303c6DC2E7237f0c02eD628FE4182a209309

Libes Token (LIBS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.00045
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.00000011

Libes Token (LIBS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Libes Token (LIBS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LIBS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LIBS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LIBS's tokenomics, explore LIBS token's live price!

Libes Token (LIBS) Price History
Analyzing the price history of LIBS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

LIBS Price Prediction
Want to know where LIBS might be heading? Our LIBS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

