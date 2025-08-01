More About LIF3

LIF3 Price(LIF3)

LIF3 (LIF3) Live Price Chart

$0.007127
-0.95%1D
USD

LIF3 Live Price Data & Information

LIF3 (LIF3) is currently trading at 0.007127 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. LIF3 to USD price is updated in real-time.

LIF3 Key Market Performance:

$ 205.50K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.95%
LIF3 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LIF3 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

LIF3 Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of LIF3 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00006836-0.95%
30 Days$ +0.005196+269.08%
60 Days$ +0.005615+371.36%
90 Days$ +0.004602+182.25%
LIF3 Price Change Today

Today, LIF3 recorded a change of $ -0.00006836 (-0.95%), reflecting its latest market activity.

LIF3 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.005196 (+269.08%), showing the token's short-term performance.

LIF3 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LIF3 saw a change of $ +0.005615 (+371.36%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

LIF3 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.004602 (+182.25%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LIF3 Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of LIF3: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.02%

-0.95%

+58.62%

LIF3 Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is LIF3 (LIF3)

Lif3 is an emerging powerhouse protocol in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector that provides a comprehensive suite of features to manage digital assets across multiple blockchains. Encompassing the various products Lif3 has to offer, users are able to safely and securely invest in a multitude of options that best fit their financial goals, preferred strategies, and risk profiles.

LIF3 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LIF3 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about LIF3 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LIF3 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LIF3 Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as LIF3, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LIF3? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our LIF3 price prediction page.

LIF3 Price History

Tracing LIF3's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LIF3's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our LIF3 price history page.

LIF3 (LIF3) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LIF3 (LIF3) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LIF3 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy LIF3 (LIF3)

Looking for how to buy LIF3? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LIF3 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LIF3 to Local Currencies

LIF3 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LIF3, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official LIF3 Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LIF3

Disclaimer

