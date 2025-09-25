The live Light price today is 0.01142 USD. Track real-time LIGHT1 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LIGHT1 price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Light price today is 0.01142 USD. Track real-time LIGHT1 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LIGHT1 price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About LIGHT1

LIGHT1 Price Info

LIGHT1 Whitepaper

LIGHT1 Official Website

LIGHT1 Tokenomics

LIGHT1 Price Forecast

LIGHT1 History

LIGHT1 Buying Guide

LIGHT1-to-Fiat Currency Converter

LIGHT1 Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Light Logo

Light Price(LIGHT1)

1 LIGHT1 to USD Live Price:

$0.01142
$0.01142$0.01142
-28.49%1D
USD
Light (LIGHT1) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-25 12:56:27 (UTC+8)

Light (LIGHT1) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01139
$ 0.01139$ 0.01139
24H Low
$ 0.01815
$ 0.01815$ 0.01815
24H High

$ 0.01139
$ 0.01139$ 0.01139

$ 0.01815
$ 0.01815$ 0.01815

$ 0.24991688216760358
$ 0.24991688216760358$ 0.24991688216760358

$ 0.013071145747757902
$ 0.013071145747757902$ 0.013071145747757902

-18.49%

-28.49%

-23.87%

-23.87%

Light (LIGHT1) real-time price is $ 0.01142. Over the past 24 hours, LIGHT1 traded between a low of $ 0.01139 and a high of $ 0.01815, showing active market volatility. LIGHT1's all-time high price is $ 0.24991688216760358, while its all-time low price is $ 0.013071145747757902.

In terms of short-term performance, LIGHT1 has changed by -18.49% over the past hour, -28.49% over 24 hours, and -23.87% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Light (LIGHT1) Market Information

No.1252

$ 5.71M
$ 5.71M$ 5.71M

$ 55.22K
$ 55.22K$ 55.22K

$ 11.42M
$ 11.42M$ 11.42M

500.40M
500.40M 500.40M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

948,000,840.4748758
948,000,840.4748758 948,000,840.4748758

50.04%

SOL

The current Market Cap of Light is $ 5.71M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.22K. The circulating supply of LIGHT1 is 500.40M, with a total supply of 948000840.4748758. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.42M.

Light (LIGHT1) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Light for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0045498-28.49%
30 Days$ -0.05848-83.67%
60 Days$ -0.03858-77.16%
90 Days$ -0.03858-77.16%
Light Price Change Today

Today, LIGHT1 recorded a change of $ -0.0045498 (-28.49%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Light 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.05848 (-83.67%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Light 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LIGHT1 saw a change of $ -0.03858 (-77.16%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Light 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.03858 (-77.16%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Light (LIGHT1)?

Check out the Light Price History page now.

What is Light (LIGHT1)

The LIGHT ecosystem fund, backed by the heaven labs foundation

Light is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Light investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LIGHT1 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Light on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Light buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Light Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Light (LIGHT1) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Light (LIGHT1) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Light.

Check the Light price prediction now!

Light (LIGHT1) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Light (LIGHT1) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LIGHT1 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Light (LIGHT1)

Looking for how to buy Light? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Light on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LIGHT1 to Local Currencies

1 Light(LIGHT1) to VND
300.5173
1 Light(LIGHT1) to AUD
A$0.0172442
1 Light(LIGHT1) to GBP
0.0084508
1 Light(LIGHT1) to EUR
0.009707
1 Light(LIGHT1) to USD
$0.01142
1 Light(LIGHT1) to MYR
RM0.0480782
1 Light(LIGHT1) to TRY
0.4734732
1 Light(LIGHT1) to JPY
¥1.69016
1 Light(LIGHT1) to ARS
ARS$15.2672838
1 Light(LIGHT1) to RUB
0.956425
1 Light(LIGHT1) to INR
1.0120404
1 Light(LIGHT1) to IDR
Rp190.3332572
1 Light(LIGHT1) to KRW
15.9943952
1 Light(LIGHT1) to PHP
0.6615606
1 Light(LIGHT1) to EGP
￡E.0.5496446
1 Light(LIGHT1) to BRL
R$0.0608686
1 Light(LIGHT1) to CAD
C$0.0157596
1 Light(LIGHT1) to BDT
1.3902708
1 Light(LIGHT1) to NGN
17.0193402
1 Light(LIGHT1) to COP
$44.09262
1 Light(LIGHT1) to ZAR
R.0.1977944
1 Light(LIGHT1) to UAH
0.4734732
1 Light(LIGHT1) to TZS
T.Sh.28.2672408
1 Light(LIGHT1) to VES
Bs1.92998
1 Light(LIGHT1) to CLP
$10.87184
1 Light(LIGHT1) to PKR
Rs3.238712
1 Light(LIGHT1) to KZT
6.18964
1 Light(LIGHT1) to THB
฿0.367153
1 Light(LIGHT1) to TWD
NT$0.3472822
1 Light(LIGHT1) to AED
د.إ0.0419114
1 Light(LIGHT1) to CHF
Fr0.0090218
1 Light(LIGHT1) to HKD
HK$0.0887334
1 Light(LIGHT1) to AMD
֏4.3737458
1 Light(LIGHT1) to MAD
.د.م0.103351
1 Light(LIGHT1) to MXN
$0.210128
1 Light(LIGHT1) to SAR
ريال0.042825
1 Light(LIGHT1) to ETB
Br1.6605822
1 Light(LIGHT1) to KES
KSh1.4759208
1 Light(LIGHT1) to JOD
د.أ0.00809678
1 Light(LIGHT1) to PLN
0.0414546
1 Light(LIGHT1) to RON
лв0.0493344
1 Light(LIGHT1) to SEK
kr0.1071196
1 Light(LIGHT1) to BGN
лв0.0189572
1 Light(LIGHT1) to HUF
Ft3.8041162
1 Light(LIGHT1) to CZK
0.2361656
1 Light(LIGHT1) to KWD
د.ك0.0034831
1 Light(LIGHT1) to ILS
0.038257
1 Light(LIGHT1) to BOB
Bs0.0789122
1 Light(LIGHT1) to AZN
0.019414
1 Light(LIGHT1) to TJS
SM0.1070054
1 Light(LIGHT1) to GEL
0.030834
1 Light(LIGHT1) to AOA
Kz10.4674578
1 Light(LIGHT1) to BHD
.د.ب0.00430534
1 Light(LIGHT1) to BMD
$0.01142
1 Light(LIGHT1) to DKK
kr0.072517
1 Light(LIGHT1) to HNL
L0.299775
1 Light(LIGHT1) to MUR
0.5193816
1 Light(LIGHT1) to NAD
$0.1977944
1 Light(LIGHT1) to NOK
kr0.1132864
1 Light(LIGHT1) to NZD
$0.0195282
1 Light(LIGHT1) to PAB
B/.0.01142
1 Light(LIGHT1) to PGK
K0.0477356
1 Light(LIGHT1) to QAR
ر.ق0.0415688
1 Light(LIGHT1) to RSD
дин.1.1390308
1 Light(LIGHT1) to UZS
soʻm139.2682704
1 Light(LIGHT1) to ALL
L0.9419216
1 Light(LIGHT1) to ANG
ƒ0.0204418
1 Light(LIGHT1) to AWG
ƒ0.020556
1 Light(LIGHT1) to BBD
$0.02284
1 Light(LIGHT1) to BAM
KM0.0189572
1 Light(LIGHT1) to BIF
Fr34.0887
1 Light(LIGHT1) to BND
$0.0146176
1 Light(LIGHT1) to BSD
$0.01142
1 Light(LIGHT1) to JMD
$1.8265148
1 Light(LIGHT1) to KHR
45.8634052
1 Light(LIGHT1) to KMF
Fr4.78498
1 Light(LIGHT1) to LAK
248.2608646
1 Light(LIGHT1) to LKR
Rs3.4553494
1 Light(LIGHT1) to MDL
L0.1904856
1 Light(LIGHT1) to MGA
Ar50.5308734
1 Light(LIGHT1) to MOP
P0.0914742
1 Light(LIGHT1) to MVR
0.174726
1 Light(LIGHT1) to MWK
MK19.792002
1 Light(LIGHT1) to MZN
MT0.7298522
1 Light(LIGHT1) to NPR
Rs1.6223252
1 Light(LIGHT1) to PYG
80.99064
1 Light(LIGHT1) to RWF
Fr16.57042
1 Light(LIGHT1) to SBD
$0.0938724
1 Light(LIGHT1) to SCR
0.1727846
1 Light(LIGHT1) to SRD
$0.4352162
1 Light(LIGHT1) to SVC
$0.099925
1 Light(LIGHT1) to SZL
L0.1976802
1 Light(LIGHT1) to TMT
m0.0400842
1 Light(LIGHT1) to TND
د.ت0.03319794
1 Light(LIGHT1) to TTD
$0.0775418
1 Light(LIGHT1) to UGX
Sh39.92432
1 Light(LIGHT1) to XAF
Fr6.37236
1 Light(LIGHT1) to XCD
$0.030834
1 Light(LIGHT1) to XOF
Fr6.37236
1 Light(LIGHT1) to XPF
Fr1.15342
1 Light(LIGHT1) to BWP
P0.1520002
1 Light(LIGHT1) to BZD
$0.0229542
1 Light(LIGHT1) to CVE
$1.0718812
1 Light(LIGHT1) to DJF
Fr2.03276
1 Light(LIGHT1) to DOP
$0.7072406
1 Light(LIGHT1) to DZD
د.ج1.4790042
1 Light(LIGHT1) to FJD
$0.025695
1 Light(LIGHT1) to GNF
Fr99.2969
1 Light(LIGHT1) to GTQ
Q0.0874772
1 Light(LIGHT1) to GYD
$2.3900918
1 Light(LIGHT1) to ISK
kr1.38182

Light Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Light, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Light Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Light

How much is Light (LIGHT1) worth today?
The live LIGHT1 price in USD is 0.01142 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LIGHT1 to USD price?
The current price of LIGHT1 to USD is $ 0.01142. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Light?
The market cap for LIGHT1 is $ 5.71M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LIGHT1?
The circulating supply of LIGHT1 is 500.40M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LIGHT1?
LIGHT1 achieved an ATH price of 0.24991688216760358 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LIGHT1?
LIGHT1 saw an ATL price of 0.013071145747757902 USD.
What is the trading volume of LIGHT1?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LIGHT1 is $ 55.22K USD.
Will LIGHT1 go higher this year?
LIGHT1 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LIGHT1 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-25 12:56:27 (UTC+8)

Light (LIGHT1) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-23 14:29:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 43, "Fear" Sentiment Reaches Highest Level in Nearly a Month
09-23 04:32:00Industry Updates
Altcoin market momentum fails to continue, "TOTAL3" drops 6.41% in the past 4 days, market cooling down again
09-22 16:24:00Industry Updates
In the past 1 hour, the market-wide liquidations reached $1.037 billion, with long positions accounting for $1.017 billion
09-22 13:03:00Industry Updates
Crypto market falls across the board, Bitcoin drops below $115,000, ETH, SOL, BNB all decline over 4%
09-22 09:43:00Industry Updates
Crypto market in weak oscillation, some strong varieties pull back, Bitcoin barely holds at $115,000
09-21 13:36:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index reports 79, remaining in the "Altcoin Season" zone for four consecutive days

Hot News

7-Day Surge Followed by Volatility: What’s Next for AVNT?

September 25, 2025

7-Day Surge Followed by Volatility: What’s Next for AVNT?

September 25, 2025

MEXC Launches “Race to Zero” Event with a Total Prize Pool of Up to 2 BTC

September 24, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

LIGHT1-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LIGHT1
LIGHT1
USD
USD

1 LIGHT1 = 0.01142 USD

Trade LIGHT1

LIGHT1USDT
$0.01142
$0.01142$0.01142
-28.04%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee