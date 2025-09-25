What is Light (LIGHT1)

The LIGHT ecosystem fund, backed by the heaven labs foundation The LIGHT ecosystem fund, backed by the heaven labs foundation

Light is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Light investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LIGHT1 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Light on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Light buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Light Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Light (LIGHT1) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Light (LIGHT1) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Light.

Check the Light price prediction now!

Light (LIGHT1) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Light (LIGHT1) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LIGHT1 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Light (LIGHT1)

Looking for how to buy Light? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Light on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LIGHT1 to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Light Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Light, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Light How much is Light (LIGHT1) worth today? The live LIGHT1 price in USD is 0.01142 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current LIGHT1 to USD price? $ 0.01142 . Check out The current price of LIGHT1 to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Light? The market cap for LIGHT1 is $ 5.71M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of LIGHT1? The circulating supply of LIGHT1 is 500.40M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LIGHT1? LIGHT1 achieved an ATH price of 0.24991688216760358 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LIGHT1? LIGHT1 saw an ATL price of 0.013071145747757902 USD . What is the trading volume of LIGHT1? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LIGHT1 is $ 55.22K USD . Will LIGHT1 go higher this year? LIGHT1 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LIGHT1 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Light (LIGHT1) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 09-23 14:29:00 Industry Updates Crypto Fear Index Drops to 43, "Fear" Sentiment Reaches Highest Level in Nearly a Month 09-23 04:32:00 Industry Updates Altcoin market momentum fails to continue, "TOTAL3" drops 6.41% in the past 4 days, market cooling down again 09-22 16:24:00 Industry Updates In the past 1 hour, the market-wide liquidations reached $1.037 billion, with long positions accounting for $1.017 billion 09-22 13:03:00 Industry Updates Crypto market falls across the board, Bitcoin drops below $115,000, ETH, SOL, BNB all decline over 4% 09-22 09:43:00 Industry Updates Crypto market in weak oscillation, some strong varieties pull back, Bitcoin barely holds at $115,000 09-21 13:36:00 Industry Updates Altcoin Season Index reports 79, remaining in the "Altcoin Season" zone for four consecutive days

Hot News

7-Day Surge Followed by Volatility: What’s Next for AVNT?

7-Day Surge Followed by Volatility: What’s Next for AVNT?