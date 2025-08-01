More About LIHUA

LIHUA (LIHUA) Live Price Chart

LIHUA Live Price Data & Information

LIHUA (LIHUA) is currently trading at 0.0000001269 USD with a market cap of -- USD. LIHUA to USD price is updated in real-time.

LIHUA Key Market Performance:

$ 2.47K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.47%
LIHUA 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LIHUA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LIHUA price information.

LIHUA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of LIHUA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000000000599-0.47%
30 Days$ +0.000000058+84.17%
60 Days$ +0.0000000493+63.53%
90 Days$ +0.0000000108+9.30%
LIHUA Price Change Today

Today, LIHUA recorded a change of $ -0.000000000599 (-0.47%), reflecting its latest market activity.

LIHUA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000000058 (+84.17%), showing the token's short-term performance.

LIHUA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LIHUA saw a change of $ +0.0000000493 (+63.53%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

LIHUA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0000000108 (+9.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LIHUA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of LIHUA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

LIHUA Market Information

What is LIHUA (LIHUA)

Born in the year of the dragon, Lihua is here to usher in a new age of prosperity. Less of a meme and more of a currency, with its cute cat mascot - the Lihua is here to flip the USD. Ambitious sure, but not impossible.

LIHUA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LIHUA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LIHUA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about LIHUA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LIHUA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LIHUA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as LIHUA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LIHUA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our LIHUA price prediction page.

LIHUA Price History

Tracing LIHUA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LIHUA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our LIHUA price history page.

LIHUA (LIHUA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LIHUA (LIHUA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LIHUA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy LIHUA (LIHUA)

Looking for how to buy LIHUA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LIHUA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LIHUA to Local Currencies

LIHUA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LIHUA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official LIHUA Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LIHUA

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

