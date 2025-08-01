More About LINK

LINK Price Info

LINK Whitepaper

LINK Official Website

LINK Tokenomics

LINK Price Forecast

LINK History

LINK Buying Guide

LINK-to-Fiat Currency Converter

LINK Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Chainlink Logo

Chainlink Price(LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) Live Price Chart

$17
$17$17
-3.02%1D
USD

LINK Live Price Data & Information

Chainlink (LINK) is currently trading at 17.01 USD with a market cap of 11.18B USD. LINK to USD price is updated in real-time.

Chainlink Key Market Performance:

$ 34.46M USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.02%
Chainlink 24-hour price change
657.10M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LINK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LINK price information.

LINK Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Chainlink for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.5294-3.02%
30 Days$ +4.11+31.86%
60 Days$ +2.94+20.89%
90 Days$ +2.36+16.10%
Chainlink Price Change Today

Today, LINK recorded a change of $ -0.5294 (-3.02%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Chainlink 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +4.11 (+31.86%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Chainlink 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LINK saw a change of $ +2.94 (+20.89%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Chainlink 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +2.36 (+16.10%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LINK Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Chainlink: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 16.88
$ 16.88$ 16.88

$ 18.27
$ 18.27$ 18.27

$ 52.922
$ 52.922$ 52.922

+0.05%

-3.02%

-5.24%

LINK Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 11.18B
$ 11.18B$ 11.18B

$ 34.46M
$ 34.46M$ 34.46M

657.10M
657.10M 657.10M

What is Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink is a blockchain-based middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. The Chainlink token is also used as a collateral for node operators, which prevents bad actors.

Chainlink is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Chainlink investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LINK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Chainlink on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Chainlink buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Chainlink Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Chainlink, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LINK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Chainlink price prediction page.

Chainlink Price History

Tracing LINK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LINK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Chainlink price history page.

Chainlink (LINK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Chainlink (LINK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LINK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Chainlink (LINK)

Looking for how to buy Chainlink? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Chainlink on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LINK to Local Currencies

1 LINK to VND
447,618.15
1 LINK to AUD
A$26.3655
1 LINK to GBP
12.7575
1 LINK to EUR
14.7987
1 LINK to USD
$17.01
1 LINK to MYR
RM72.4626
1 LINK to TRY
691.6266
1 LINK to JPY
¥2,551.5
1 LINK to ARS
ARS$23,333.2974
1 LINK to RUB
1,379.511
1 LINK to INR
1,488.0348
1 LINK to IDR
Rp278,852.4144
1 LINK to KRW
23,690.6775
1 LINK to PHP
989.3016
1 LINK to EGP
￡E.826.1757
1 LINK to BRL
R$95.256
1 LINK to CAD
C$23.4738
1 LINK to BDT
2,078.2818
1 LINK to NGN
26,048.9439
1 LINK to UAH
709.1469
1 LINK to VES
Bs2,092.23
1 LINK to CLP
$16,499.7
1 LINK to PKR
Rs4,822.6752
1 LINK to KZT
9,249.5277
1 LINK to THB
฿557.0775
1 LINK to TWD
NT$508.7691
1 LINK to AED
د.إ62.4267
1 LINK to CHF
Fr13.7781
1 LINK to HKD
HK$133.3584
1 LINK to MAD
.د.م155.1312
1 LINK to MXN
$320.9787
1 LINK to PLN
63.6174
1 LINK to RON
лв75.5244
1 LINK to SEK
kr166.5279
1 LINK to BGN
лв29.0871
1 LINK to HUF
Ft5,959.9638
1 LINK to CZK
366.0552
1 LINK to KWD
د.ك5.20506
1 LINK to ILS
57.6639

Chainlink Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Chainlink, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Chainlink Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Chainlink

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

LINK
LINK
USD
USD

1 LINK = 17.01 USD

Trade

LINKUSDT
$17.01
$17.01$17.01
-3.85%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee