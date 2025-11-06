ExchangeDEX+
The live The Lion price today is 0.0002874 USD. Track real-time LION to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

The Lion Price(LION)

1 LION to USD Live Price:

$0.0002874
-6.93%1D
USD
The Lion (LION) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:27:42 (UTC+8)

The Lion (LION) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0002669
24H Low
$ 0.0004069
24H High

$ 0.0002669
$ 0.0004069
--
--
+3.34%

-6.93%

-41.70%

-41.70%

The Lion (LION) real-time price is $ 0.0002874. Over the past 24 hours, LION traded between a low of $ 0.0002669 and a high of $ 0.0004069, showing active market volatility. LION's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, LION has changed by +3.34% over the past hour, -6.93% over 24 hours, and -41.70% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

The Lion (LION) Market Information

$ 55.62K
$ 55.62K$ 55.62K

SOL

The current Market Cap of The Lion is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.62K. The circulating supply of LION is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

The Lion (LION) Price History USD

Track the price changes of The Lion for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000214-6.93%
30 Days$ -0.0017126-85.63%
60 Days$ -0.0017126-85.63%
90 Days$ -0.0017126-85.63%
The Lion Price Change Today

Today, LION recorded a change of $ -0.0000214 (-6.93%), reflecting its latest market activity.

The Lion 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0017126 (-85.63%), showing the token's short-term performance.

The Lion 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LION saw a change of $ -0.0017126 (-85.63%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

The Lion 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0017126 (-85.63%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of The Lion (LION)?

Check out the The Lion Price History page now.

What is The Lion (LION)

The lion does not concern himself with a description

The Lion is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your The Lion investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LION staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about The Lion on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your The Lion buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

The Lion Price Prediction (USD)

How much will The Lion (LION) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your The Lion (LION) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for The Lion.

Check the The Lion price prediction now!

The Lion (LION) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of The Lion (LION) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LION token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy The Lion (LION)

Looking for how to buy The Lion? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase The Lion on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LION to Local Currencies

The Lion Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of The Lion, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Lion

How much is The Lion (LION) worth today?
The live LION price in USD is 0.0002874 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LION to USD price?
The current price of LION to USD is $ 0.0002874. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of The Lion?
The market cap for LION is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LION?
The circulating supply of LION is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LION?
LION achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LION?
LION saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of LION?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LION is $ 55.62K USD.
Will LION go higher this year?
LION might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LION price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:27:42 (UTC+8)

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies are Taxed in Romania 

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies Are Taxed in Germany

November 6, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

