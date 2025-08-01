What is LIT (LIT)

LitEntry is a decentralized identity aggregation protocol based on multiple networks, with a decentralized identity (DID) indexing mechanism and a credit computing network based on Substrate

LIT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LIT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LIT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about LIT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LIT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LIT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as LIT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LIT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our LIT price prediction page.

LIT Price History

Tracing LIT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LIT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our LIT price history page.

LIT (LIT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LIT (LIT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LIT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy LIT (LIT)

Looking for how to buy LIT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LIT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LIT to Local Currencies

1 LIT to VND ₫ -- 1 LIT to AUD A$ -- 1 LIT to GBP ￡ -- 1 LIT to EUR € -- 1 LIT to USD $ -- 1 LIT to MYR RM -- 1 LIT to TRY ₺ -- 1 LIT to JPY ¥ -- 1 LIT to ARS ARS$ -- 1 LIT to RUB ₽ -- 1 LIT to INR ₹ -- 1 LIT to IDR Rp -- 1 LIT to KRW ₩ -- 1 LIT to PHP ₱ -- 1 LIT to EGP ￡E. -- 1 LIT to BRL R$ -- 1 LIT to CAD C$ -- 1 LIT to BDT ৳ -- 1 LIT to NGN ₦ -- 1 LIT to UAH ₴ -- 1 LIT to VES Bs -- 1 LIT to CLP $ -- 1 LIT to PKR Rs -- 1 LIT to KZT ₸ -- 1 LIT to THB ฿ -- 1 LIT to TWD NT$ -- 1 LIT to AED د.إ -- 1 LIT to CHF Fr -- 1 LIT to HKD HK$ -- 1 LIT to MAD .د.م -- 1 LIT to MXN $ -- 1 LIT to PLN zł -- 1 LIT to RON лв -- 1 LIT to SEK kr -- 1 LIT to BGN лв -- 1 LIT to HUF Ft -- 1 LIT to CZK Kč -- 1 LIT to KWD د.ك -- 1 LIT to ILS ₪ --

LIT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LIT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LIT What is the price of LIT (LIT) today? The live price of LIT (LIT) is -- USD . What is the market cap of LIT (LIT)? The current market cap of LIT is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LIT by its real-time market price of -- USD . What is the circulating supply of LIT (LIT)? The current circulating supply of LIT (LIT) is -- USD . What was the highest price of LIT (LIT)? As of 2025-08-02 , the highest price of LIT (LIT) is -- USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of LIT (LIT)? The 24-hour trading volume of LIT (LIT) is -- USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Gaia Airdrop: Everything You Need to Know MEXC Launches Massive GAIA Airdrop With Over $75,000 in Rewards. Claim Your Free GAIA Now! Crypto hunters, this is the airdrop you’ve been waiting for. The exclusive GAIA airdrop on MEXC Exchange is officially live, and it’s handing out $60,000 in GAIA tokens plus 15,000 USDT to eager traders and new users. From July 30 to August 09, 2025, anyone can join this limited-time token airdrop event and earn rewards through simple tasks like deposits, trading, and referrals. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, this crypto airdrop is designed to maximize your earning potential with minimal effort.

What is XRP Ledger? Complete Beginner’s Guide to XRPL The XRP Ledger processes over 1,500 transactions per second while using less energy than a single email server. If you’ve been wondering “what is XRP Ledger” or how it differs from other blockchain networks, you’re in the right place. This guide explains everything about XRPL in simple terms, perfect for beginners who want to understand this revolutionary payment system.