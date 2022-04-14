LITR (LITR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LITR (LITR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LITR (LITR) Information Where milk meets digits, magic happens... Official Website: https://litrbull.com// Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1dykD0rI7kD12VTrFF9GGVT36Xf7I_hNx9j8XfhjJ0oU/edit?tab=t.0#heading=h.cuuma8189fup Block Explorer: https://tonscan.org/jetton/EQAuLb7CVa_3OLRsPisEBrZrhwlWV2INgwwesJ-hKKH3Qnj0 Buy LITR Now!

LITR (LITR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LITR (LITR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.001199 $ 0.001199 $ 0.001199 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.00014815 $ 0.00014815 $ 0.00014815 Learn more about LITR (LITR) price

LITR (LITR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LITR (LITR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LITR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LITR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LITR's tokenomics, explore LITR token's live price!

How to Buy LITR Interested in adding LITR (LITR) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy LITR, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy LITR on MEXC now!

LITR (LITR) Price History Analyzing the price history of LITR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore LITR Price History now!

LITR Price Prediction Want to know where LITR might be heading? Our LITR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LITR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!