Libra Incentix Logo

Libra Incentix Price(LIXX)

Libra Incentix (LIXX) Live Price Chart

$0.0001064
$0.0001064$0.0001064
-3.36%1D
USD

LIXX Live Price Data & Information

Libra Incentix (LIXX) is currently trading at 0.0001065 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. LIXX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Libra Incentix Key Market Performance:

$ 13.76K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.36%
Libra Incentix 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LIXX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LIXX price information.

LIXX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Libra Incentix for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000003699-3.36%
30 Days$ -0.0002277-68.14%
60 Days$ -0.0002762-72.18%
90 Days$ -0.0001378-56.41%
Libra Incentix Price Change Today

Today, LIXX recorded a change of $ -0.000003699 (-3.36%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Libra Incentix 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0002277 (-68.14%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Libra Incentix 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LIXX saw a change of $ -0.0002762 (-72.18%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Libra Incentix 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0001378 (-56.41%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LIXX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Libra Incentix: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0000878
$ 0.0000878$ 0.0000878

$ 0.000148
$ 0.000148$ 0.000148

$ 0.0053252
$ 0.0053252$ 0.0053252

-1.58%

-3.36%

-15.28%

LIXX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 13.76K
$ 13.76K$ 13.76K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Libra Incentix (LIXX)

LIX is an innovative project aiming to revolutionize the loyalty industry through its robust blockchain-powered platform. At its core, LIXX utility token serves as the cornerstone, enabling users to access exclusive rewards, discounts, and gift vouchers.

Libra Incentix is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LIXX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Libra Incentix on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Libra Incentix buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Libra Incentix Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Libra Incentix, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LIXX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Libra Incentix price prediction page.

Libra Incentix Price History

Tracing LIXX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LIXX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Libra Incentix price history page.

Libra Incentix (LIXX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Libra Incentix (LIXX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LIXX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Libra Incentix (LIXX)

Looking for how to buy Libra Incentix? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Libra Incentix on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LIXX to Local Currencies

1 LIXX to VND
2.8025475
1 LIXX to AUD
A$0.000165075
1 LIXX to GBP
0.000079875
1 LIXX to EUR
0.000092655
1 LIXX to USD
$0.0001065
1 LIXX to MYR
RM0.00045369
1 LIXX to TRY
0.004322835
1 LIXX to JPY
¥0.015975
1 LIXX to ARS
ARS$0.14609031
1 LIXX to RUB
0.00863715
1 LIXX to INR
0.009317685
1 LIXX to IDR
Rp1.74590136
1 LIXX to KRW
0.14853555
1 LIXX to PHP
0.00618765
1 LIXX to EGP
￡E.0.00517164
1 LIXX to BRL
R$0.000595335
1 LIXX to CAD
C$0.00014697
1 LIXX to BDT
0.01301217
1 LIXX to NGN
0.163093035
1 LIXX to UAH
0.004439985
1 LIXX to VES
Bs0.0130995
1 LIXX to CLP
$0.103518
1 LIXX to PKR
Rs0.03016932
1 LIXX to KZT
0.057911505
1 LIXX to THB
฿0.00348894
1 LIXX to TWD
NT$0.003185415
1 LIXX to AED
د.إ0.000390855
1 LIXX to CHF
Fr0.000086265
1 LIXX to HKD
HK$0.00083496
1 LIXX to MAD
.د.م0.00096915
1 LIXX to MXN
$0.00200859
1 LIXX to PLN
0.00039831
1 LIXX to RON
лв0.00047286
1 LIXX to SEK
kr0.001042635
1 LIXX to BGN
лв0.000182115
1 LIXX to HUF
Ft0.03731547
1 LIXX to CZK
0.00229401
1 LIXX to KWD
د.ك0.000032589
1 LIXX to ILS
0.000361035

Libra Incentix Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Libra Incentix, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Libra Incentix Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Libra Incentix

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

