SPL Token Logo

SPL Token Price(LIZARD)

SPL Token (LIZARD) Live Price Chart

$0.005097
$0.005097$0.005097
-25.74%1D
USD

LIZARD Live Price Data & Information

SPL Token (LIZARD) is currently trading at 0.005097 USD with a market cap of -- USD. LIZARD to USD price is updated in real-time.

SPL Token Key Market Performance:

$ 67.09K USD
24-hour trading volume
-25.74%
SPL Token 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

LIZARD Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of SPL Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00176672-25.74%
30 Days$ +0.000597+13.26%
60 Days$ +0.000597+13.26%
90 Days$ +0.000597+13.26%
SPL Token Price Change Today

Today, LIZARD recorded a change of $ -0.00176672 (-25.74%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SPL Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000597 (+13.26%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SPL Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LIZARD saw a change of $ +0.000597 (+13.26%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SPL Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000597 (+13.26%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LIZARD Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of SPL Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00377
$ 0.00377$ 0.00377

$ 0.012164
$ 0.012164$ 0.012164

$ 0.012548
$ 0.012548$ 0.012548

-17.30%

-25.74%

+13.26%

LIZARD Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 67.09K
$ 67.09K$ 67.09K

--
----

What is SPL Token (LIZARD)

LIZARD is a meme coin on Solana themed around the reptile “lizard,” with the viral “crazy clicking the Lizard button” short video becoming a hallmark of fan-driven sharing.

SPL Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SPL Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LIZARD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SPL Token price prediction page.

SPL Token Price History

Tracing LIZARD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LIZARD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SPL Token price history page.

SPL Token (LIZARD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SPL Token (LIZARD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LIZARD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SPL Token (LIZARD)

LIZARD to Local Currencies

1 LIZARD to VND
134.127555
1 LIZARD to AUD
A$0.00784938
1 LIZARD to GBP
0.00382275
1 LIZARD to EUR
0.00438342
1 LIZARD to USD
$0.005097
1 LIZARD to MYR
RM0.02150934
1 LIZARD to TRY
0.20734596
1 LIZARD to JPY
¥0.749259
1 LIZARD to ARS
ARS$6.82325196
1 LIZARD to RUB
0.40765806
1 LIZARD to INR
0.4475166
1 LIZARD to IDR
Rp83.55736368
1 LIZARD to KRW
7.08900954
1 LIZARD to PHP
0.29287362
1 LIZARD to EGP
￡E.0.2466948
1 LIZARD to BRL
R$0.0280335
1 LIZARD to CAD
C$0.00698289
1 LIZARD to BDT
0.62157915
1 LIZARD to NGN
7.78164087
1 LIZARD to UAH
0.2125449
1 LIZARD to VES
Bs0.642222
1 LIZARD to CLP
$4.923702
1 LIZARD to PKR
Rs1.44387816
1 LIZARD to KZT
2.74177824
1 LIZARD to THB
฿0.16498989
1 LIZARD to TWD
NT$0.15280806
1 LIZARD to AED
د.إ0.01870599
1 LIZARD to CHF
Fr0.0040776
1 LIZARD to HKD
HK$0.03996048
1 LIZARD to MAD
.د.م0.0463827
1 LIZARD to MXN
$0.09541584
1 LIZARD to PLN
0.01880793
1 LIZARD to RON
лв0.02232486
1 LIZARD to SEK
kr0.04928799
1 LIZARD to BGN
лв0.00856296
1 LIZARD to HUF
Ft1.75270539
1 LIZARD to CZK
0.10831125
1 LIZARD to KWD
د.ك0.001554585
1 LIZARD to ILS
0.01758465

SPL Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SPL Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SPL Token

