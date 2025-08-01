What is Laika AI (LKI)

Laika AI is developing an on-chain data layer for AI & offering advanced AI solutions, providing users with deeper insights, enhanced security, and superior market analysis in the rapidly evolving world of digital assets.

Laika AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Laika AI Price History

Laika AI (LKI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Laika AI (LKI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LKI token's extensive tokenomics now!

LKI to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Laika AI What is the price of Laika AI (LKI) today? The live price of Laika AI (LKI) is 0.00233 USD . What is the market cap of Laika AI (LKI)? The current market cap of Laika AI is $ 997.79K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LKI by its real-time market price of 0.00233 USD . What is the circulating supply of Laika AI (LKI)? The current circulating supply of Laika AI (LKI) is 428.23M USD . What was the highest price of Laika AI (LKI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Laika AI (LKI) is 0.0448 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Laika AI (LKI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Laika AI (LKI) is $ 196.80K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

