What is Liberland (LLD)

Liberland Blockchain powers Liberland, the world's freest nation, founded in 2015 on a terra nullius in Eastern Europe. It provides all e-government services via Liberland Blockchain, with services already available. Liberland Blockchain is governed by holders of its native tokens, the Liberland Dollar (LLD) and Liberland Merit (LLM).

Liberland is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Liberland investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LLD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Liberland on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Liberland buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Liberland Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Liberland, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LLD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Liberland price prediction page.

Liberland Price History

Tracing LLD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LLD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Liberland price history page.

Liberland (LLD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Liberland (LLD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LLD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Liberland (LLD)

Looking for how to buy Liberland? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Liberland on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LLD to Local Currencies

1 LLD to VND ₫ 48,393.285 1 LLD to AUD A$ 2.85045 1 LLD to GBP ￡ 1.37925 1 LLD to EUR € 1.59993 1 LLD to USD $ 1.839 1 LLD to MYR RM 7.83414 1 LLD to TRY ₺ 74.64501 1 LLD to JPY ¥ 275.85 1 LLD to ARS ARS$ 2,522.62986 1 LLD to RUB ₽ 149.1429 1 LLD to INR ₹ 160.89411 1 LLD to IDR Rp 30,147.53616 1 LLD to KRW ₩ 2,564.8533 1 LLD to PHP ₱ 106.8459 1 LLD to EGP ￡E. 89.30184 1 LLD to BRL R$ 10.28001 1 LLD to CAD C$ 2.53782 1 LLD to BDT ৳ 224.68902 1 LLD to NGN ₦ 2,816.22621 1 LLD to UAH ₴ 76.66791 1 LLD to VES Bs 226.197 1 LLD to CLP $ 1,787.508 1 LLD to PKR Rs 520.95192 1 LLD to KZT ₸ 999.99303 1 LLD to THB ฿ 60.24564 1 LLD to TWD NT$ 55.00449 1 LLD to AED د.إ 6.74913 1 LLD to CHF Fr 1.48959 1 LLD to HKD HK$ 14.41776 1 LLD to MAD .د.م 16.7349 1 LLD to MXN $ 34.68354 1 LLD to PLN zł 6.87786 1 LLD to RON лв 8.16516 1 LLD to SEK kr 18.00381 1 LLD to BGN лв 3.14469 1 LLD to HUF Ft 644.34882 1 LLD to CZK Kč 39.61206 1 LLD to KWD د.ك 0.562734 1 LLD to ILS ₪ 6.23421

Liberland Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Liberland, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Liberland What is the price of Liberland (LLD) today? The live price of Liberland (LLD) is 1.839 USD . What is the market cap of Liberland (LLD)? The current market cap of Liberland is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LLD by its real-time market price of 1.839 USD . What is the circulating supply of Liberland (LLD)? The current circulating supply of Liberland (LLD) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Liberland (LLD)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Liberland (LLD) is 20 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Liberland (LLD)? The 24-hour trading volume of Liberland (LLD) is $ 59.14K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!