LIMITUS is an innovative intelligent automation platform that leverages advanced AI technology, enabling your device not only to assist you but also to think and execute tasks autonomously. Whether optimizing multi-chain trading strategies, streamlining workflows, or automating personal tasks, LIMITUS seamlessly integrates the Web3 and Web2 ecosystems, providing an intuitive platform that automates complex operations across apps, platforms, and networks, helping users efficiently manage digital assets, DeFi investments, emails, schedules, and more.

LIMITUS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



LIMITUS (LMT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LIMITUS (LMT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LMT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LIMITUS What is the price of LIMITUS (LMT) today? The live price of LIMITUS (LMT) is 0.007683 USD . What is the market cap of LIMITUS (LMT)? The current market cap of LIMITUS is $ 6.38M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LMT by its real-time market price of 0.007683 USD . What is the circulating supply of LIMITUS (LMT)? The current circulating supply of LIMITUS (LMT) is 830.14M USD . What was the highest price of LIMITUS (LMT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of LIMITUS (LMT) is 0.2591 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of LIMITUS (LMT)? The 24-hour trading volume of LIMITUS (LMT) is $ 59.34K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

