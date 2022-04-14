LIMITUS (LMT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LIMITUS (LMT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LIMITUS (LMT) Information LIMITUS is an innovative intelligent automation platform that leverages advanced AI technology, enabling your device not only to assist you but also to think and execute tasks autonomously. Whether optimizing multi-chain trading strategies, streamlining workflows, or automating personal tasks, LIMITUS seamlessly integrates the Web3 and Web2 ecosystems, providing an intuitive platform that automates complex operations across apps, platforms, and networks, helping users efficiently manage digital assets, DeFi investments, emails, schedules, and more. Official Website: https://www.limitus.ai/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/86t88w3MKT38HChTBKBwEeb1RW1MeTceaW68qY2Vpump Buy LMT Now!

LIMITUS (LMT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LIMITUS (LMT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.68M $ 5.68M $ 5.68M Total Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M Circulating Supply: $ 830.14M $ 830.14M $ 830.14M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.84M $ 6.84M $ 6.84M All-Time High: $ 0.2591 $ 0.2591 $ 0.2591 All-Time Low: $ 0.000166089548688421 $ 0.000166089548688421 $ 0.000166089548688421 Current Price: $ 0.006837 $ 0.006837 $ 0.006837 Learn more about LIMITUS (LMT) price

LIMITUS (LMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LIMITUS (LMT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LMT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LMT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LMT's tokenomics, explore LMT token's live price!

How to Buy LMT Interested in adding LIMITUS (LMT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy LMT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy LMT on MEXC now!

LIMITUS (LMT) Price History Analyzing the price history of LMT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore LMT Price History now!

LMT Price Prediction Want to know where LMT might be heading? Our LMT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LMT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!