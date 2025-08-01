More About LMWR

LimeWire Logo

LimeWire Price(LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) Live Price Chart

$0.0884
$0.0884$0.0884
-3.66%1D
USD

LMWR Live Price Data & Information

LimeWire (LMWR) is currently trading at 0.08839 USD with a market cap of 31.17M USD. LMWR to USD price is updated in real-time.

LimeWire Key Market Performance:

$ 67.07K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.66%
LimeWire 24-hour price change
352.61M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LMWR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LMWR price information.

LMWR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of LimeWire for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0033584-3.66%
30 Days$ +0.009+11.33%
60 Days$ +0.00287+3.35%
90 Days$ -0.01454-14.13%
LimeWire Price Change Today

Today, LMWR recorded a change of $ -0.0033584 (-3.66%), reflecting its latest market activity.

LimeWire 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.009 (+11.33%), showing the token's short-term performance.

LimeWire 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LMWR saw a change of $ +0.00287 (+3.35%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

LimeWire 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01454 (-14.13%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LMWR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of LimeWire: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.08759
$ 0.08759$ 0.08759

$ 0.09348
$ 0.09348$ 0.09348

$ 1.8148
$ 1.8148$ 1.8148

-0.99%

-3.66%

-7.13%

LMWR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 31.17M
$ 31.17M$ 31.17M

$ 67.07K
$ 67.07K$ 67.07K

352.61M
352.61M 352.61M

What is LimeWire (LMWR)

LimeWire is a leading AI Studio and social platform for image, music and video content creators.

LimeWire is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LimeWire investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LMWR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about LimeWire on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LimeWire buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LimeWire Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as LimeWire, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LMWR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our LimeWire price prediction page.

LimeWire Price History

Tracing LMWR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LMWR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our LimeWire price history page.

LimeWire (LMWR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LimeWire (LMWR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LMWR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy LimeWire (LMWR)

Looking for how to buy LimeWire? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LimeWire on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LMWR to Local Currencies

1 LMWR to VND
2,325.98285
1 LMWR to AUD
A$0.1370045
1 LMWR to GBP
0.0662925
1 LMWR to EUR
0.0768993
1 LMWR to USD
$0.08839
1 LMWR to MYR
RM0.3765414
1 LMWR to TRY
3.5939374
1 LMWR to JPY
¥13.2585
1 LMWR to ARS
ARS$121.2480986
1 LMWR to RUB
7.168429
1 LMWR to INR
7.7323572
1 LMWR to IDR
Rp1,449.0161616
1 LMWR to KRW
123.1051725
1 LMWR to PHP
5.1407624
1 LMWR to EGP
￡E.4.2931023
1 LMWR to BRL
R$0.494984
1 LMWR to CAD
C$0.1219782
1 LMWR to BDT
10.7994902
1 LMWR to NGN
135.3595621
1 LMWR to UAH
3.6849791
1 LMWR to VES
Bs10.87197
1 LMWR to CLP
$85.7383
1 LMWR to PKR
Rs25.0603328
1 LMWR to KZT
48.0638303
1 LMWR to THB
฿2.8947725
1 LMWR to TWD
NT$2.6437449
1 LMWR to AED
د.إ0.3243913
1 LMWR to CHF
Fr0.0715959
1 LMWR to HKD
HK$0.6929776
1 LMWR to MAD
.د.م0.8061168
1 LMWR to MXN
$1.6679193
1 LMWR to PLN
0.3305786
1 LMWR to RON
лв0.3924516
1 LMWR to SEK
kr0.8653381
1 LMWR to BGN
лв0.1511469
1 LMWR to HUF
Ft30.9700882
1 LMWR to CZK
1.9021528
1 LMWR to KWD
د.ك0.02704734
1 LMWR to ILS
0.2996421

LimeWire Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LimeWire, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official LimeWire Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LimeWire

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It's that time again—time to flip open today's mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you're climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we've got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let's dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today's Dropee question is: We're updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum's 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple's Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you're a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you'll discover how XRP's unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

