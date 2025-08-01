What is LimeWire (LMWR)

LimeWire is a leading AI Studio and social platform for image, music and video content creators.

LimeWire is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LimeWire investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LMWR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about LimeWire on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LimeWire buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LimeWire Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as LimeWire, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LMWR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our LimeWire price prediction page.

LimeWire Price History

Tracing LMWR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LMWR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our LimeWire price history page.

LimeWire (LMWR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LimeWire (LMWR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LMWR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy LimeWire (LMWR)

Looking for how to buy LimeWire? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LimeWire on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LMWR to Local Currencies

1 LMWR to VND ₫ 2,325.98285 1 LMWR to AUD A$ 0.1370045 1 LMWR to GBP ￡ 0.0662925 1 LMWR to EUR € 0.0768993 1 LMWR to USD $ 0.08839 1 LMWR to MYR RM 0.3765414 1 LMWR to TRY ₺ 3.5939374 1 LMWR to JPY ¥ 13.2585 1 LMWR to ARS ARS$ 121.2480986 1 LMWR to RUB ₽ 7.168429 1 LMWR to INR ₹ 7.7323572 1 LMWR to IDR Rp 1,449.0161616 1 LMWR to KRW ₩ 123.1051725 1 LMWR to PHP ₱ 5.1407624 1 LMWR to EGP ￡E. 4.2931023 1 LMWR to BRL R$ 0.494984 1 LMWR to CAD C$ 0.1219782 1 LMWR to BDT ৳ 10.7994902 1 LMWR to NGN ₦ 135.3595621 1 LMWR to UAH ₴ 3.6849791 1 LMWR to VES Bs 10.87197 1 LMWR to CLP $ 85.7383 1 LMWR to PKR Rs 25.0603328 1 LMWR to KZT ₸ 48.0638303 1 LMWR to THB ฿ 2.8947725 1 LMWR to TWD NT$ 2.6437449 1 LMWR to AED د.إ 0.3243913 1 LMWR to CHF Fr 0.0715959 1 LMWR to HKD HK$ 0.6929776 1 LMWR to MAD .د.م 0.8061168 1 LMWR to MXN $ 1.6679193 1 LMWR to PLN zł 0.3305786 1 LMWR to RON лв 0.3924516 1 LMWR to SEK kr 0.8653381 1 LMWR to BGN лв 0.1511469 1 LMWR to HUF Ft 30.9700882 1 LMWR to CZK Kč 1.9021528 1 LMWR to KWD د.ك 0.02704734 1 LMWR to ILS ₪ 0.2996421

LimeWire Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LimeWire, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LimeWire What is the price of LimeWire (LMWR) today? The live price of LimeWire (LMWR) is 0.08839 USD . What is the market cap of LimeWire (LMWR)? The current market cap of LimeWire is $ 31.17M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LMWR by its real-time market price of 0.08839 USD . What is the circulating supply of LimeWire (LMWR)? The current circulating supply of LimeWire (LMWR) is 352.61M USD . What was the highest price of LimeWire (LMWR)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of LimeWire (LMWR) is 1.8148 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of LimeWire (LMWR)? The 24-hour trading volume of LimeWire (LMWR) is $ 67.07K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

