What is Lnfi Network (LN)

Lnfi Network unlocks multi-asset DeFi on the Lightning Network through next-generation financial infrastructure, enabling users to trade, earn, and manage Bitcoin, Taproot Assets, and RGB assets via LightningFi.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lnfi Network What is the price of Lnfi Network (LN) today? The live price of Lnfi Network (LN) is 0.02378 USD . What is the market cap of Lnfi Network (LN)? The current market cap of Lnfi Network is $ 2.81M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LN by its real-time market price of 0.02378 USD . What is the circulating supply of Lnfi Network (LN)? The current circulating supply of Lnfi Network (LN) is 118.25M USD . What was the highest price of Lnfi Network (LN)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Lnfi Network (LN) is 0.0412 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Lnfi Network (LN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Lnfi Network (LN) is $ 59.47K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

