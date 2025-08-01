More About LOFI

Lofi Logo

Lofi Price(LOFI)

Lofi (LOFI) Live Price Chart

$0.03059
$0.03059$0.03059
-4.58%1D
USD

LOFI Live Price Data & Information

Lofi (LOFI) is currently trading at 0.03058 USD with a market cap of 30.58M USD. LOFI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Lofi Key Market Performance:

$ 164.03K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.58%
Lofi 24-hour price change
1.00B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LOFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

LOFI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Lofi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0014683-4.58%
30 Days$ +0.00358+13.25%
60 Days$ -0.01473-32.51%
90 Days$ +0.00027+0.89%
Lofi Price Change Today

Today, LOFI recorded a change of $ -0.0014683 (-4.58%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Lofi 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00358 (+13.25%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Lofi 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LOFI saw a change of $ -0.01473 (-32.51%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Lofi 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00027 (+0.89%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LOFI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Lofi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.03043
$ 0.03043$ 0.03043

$ 0.03549
$ 0.03549$ 0.03549

$ 0.2686
$ 0.2686$ 0.2686

-0.10%

-4.58%

-21.97%

LOFI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 30.58M
$ 30.58M$ 30.58M

$ 164.03K
$ 164.03K$ 164.03K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

What is Lofi (LOFI)

Frozen in time. Awakened for the future. Lofi was trapped for millennia, encased in ice deep within the Himalayas. As Earth’s warming and global tensions rose, Lofi was freed—only to find a world overwhelmed by tribalism and chaos. But Lofi is not here to dwell on the past. He’s determined to own his future. When he discovered Sui blockchain, he found his purpose: To unite a new family of Yetis—builders, believers, and dreamers—who are ready to challenge the status quo and build a better financial future.

Lofi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LOFI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Lofi on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Lofi buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Lofi Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Lofi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LOFI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Lofi price prediction page.

Lofi Price History

Tracing LOFI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LOFI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Lofi price history page.

Lofi (LOFI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lofi (LOFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LOFI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Lofi (LOFI)

Looking for how to buy Lofi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Lofi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

LOFI to Local Currencies

1 LOFI to VND
804.7127
1 LOFI to AUD
A$0.047399
1 LOFI to GBP
0.022935
1 LOFI to EUR
0.0266046
1 LOFI to USD
$0.03058
1 LOFI to MYR
RM0.1302708
1 LOFI to TRY
1.2433828
1 LOFI to JPY
¥4.587
1 LOFI to ARS
ARS$41.9478092
1 LOFI to RUB
2.480038
1 LOFI to INR
2.6751384
1 LOFI to IDR
Rp501.3113952
1 LOFI to KRW
42.590295
1 LOFI to PHP
1.7785328
1 LOFI to EGP
￡E.1.4852706
1 LOFI to BRL
R$0.171248
1 LOFI to CAD
C$0.0422004
1 LOFI to BDT
3.7362644
1 LOFI to NGN
46.8299062
1 LOFI to UAH
1.2748802
1 LOFI to VES
Bs3.76134
1 LOFI to CLP
$29.6626
1 LOFI to PKR
Rs8.6700416
1 LOFI to KZT
16.6284866
1 LOFI to THB
฿1.001495
1 LOFI to TWD
NT$0.9146478
1 LOFI to AED
د.إ0.1122286
1 LOFI to CHF
Fr0.0247698
1 LOFI to HKD
HK$0.2397472
1 LOFI to MAD
.د.م0.2788896
1 LOFI to MXN
$0.5770446
1 LOFI to PLN
0.1143692
1 LOFI to RON
лв0.1357752
1 LOFI to SEK
kr0.2993782
1 LOFI to BGN
лв0.0522918
1 LOFI to HUF
Ft10.7146204
1 LOFI to CZK
0.6580816
1 LOFI to KWD
د.ك0.00935748
1 LOFI to ILS
0.1036662

Lofi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Lofi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Lofi Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lofi

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

