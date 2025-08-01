More About LOOKS

LooksRare Logo

LooksRare Price(LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) Live Price Chart

-1.19%1D
USD

LOOKS Live Price Data & Information

LooksRare (LOOKS) is currently trading at 0.017916 USD with a market cap of 17.91M USD. LOOKS to USD price is updated in real-time.

LooksRare Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
-1.19%
LooksRare 24-hour price change
999.94M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the LOOKS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LOOKS price information.

LOOKS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of LooksRare for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00021577-1.19%
30 Days$ +0.004395+32.50%
60 Days$ +0.003846+27.33%
90 Days$ -0.000077-0.43%
LooksRare Price Change Today

Today, LOOKS recorded a change of $ -0.00021577 (-1.19%), reflecting its latest market activity.

LooksRare 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.004395 (+32.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.

LooksRare 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LOOKS saw a change of $ +0.003846 (+27.33%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

LooksRare 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000077 (-0.43%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

LOOKS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of LooksRare: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-1.29%

-1.19%

+10.96%

LOOKS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is LooksRare (LOOKS)

LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace with rewards for participating.

LooksRare is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LooksRare investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LOOKS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about LooksRare on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LooksRare buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LooksRare Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as LooksRare, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LOOKS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our LooksRare price prediction page.

LooksRare Price History

Tracing LOOKS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LOOKS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our LooksRare price history page.

LooksRare (LOOKS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LooksRare (LOOKS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LOOKS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy LooksRare (LOOKS)

Looking for how to buy LooksRare? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LooksRare on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LOOKS to Local Currencies

1 LOOKS to VND
471.45954
1 LOOKS to AUD
A$0.0277698
1 LOOKS to GBP
0.013437
1 LOOKS to EUR
0.01558692
1 LOOKS to USD
$0.017916
1 LOOKS to MYR
RM0.07632216
1 LOOKS to TRY
0.72721044
1 LOOKS to JPY
¥2.6874
1 LOOKS to ARS
ARS$24.57609384
1 LOOKS to RUB
1.4529876
1 LOOKS to INR
1.56747084
1 LOOKS to IDR
Rp293.70487104
1 LOOKS to KRW
24.9874452
1 LOOKS to PHP
1.0409196
1 LOOKS to EGP
￡E.0.87000096
1 LOOKS to BRL
R$0.10015044
1 LOOKS to CAD
C$0.02472408
1 LOOKS to BDT
2.18897688
1 LOOKS to NGN
27.43638324
1 LOOKS to UAH
0.74691804
1 LOOKS to VES
Bs2.203668
1 LOOKS to CLP
$17.414352
1 LOOKS to PKR
Rs5.07524448
1 LOOKS to KZT
9.74218332
1 LOOKS to THB
฿0.58692816
1 LOOKS to TWD
NT$0.53586756
1 LOOKS to AED
د.إ0.06575172
1 LOOKS to CHF
Fr0.01451196
1 LOOKS to HKD
HK$0.14046144
1 LOOKS to MAD
.د.م0.1630356
1 LOOKS to MXN
$0.33789576
1 LOOKS to PLN
0.06700584
1 LOOKS to RON
лв0.07954704
1 LOOKS to SEK
kr0.17539764
1 LOOKS to BGN
лв0.03063636
1 LOOKS to HUF
Ft6.27740808
1 LOOKS to CZK
0.38591064
1 LOOKS to KWD
د.ك0.005482296
1 LOOKS to ILS
0.06073524

LooksRare Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LooksRare, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official LooksRare Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LooksRare

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

