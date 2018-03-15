Loom Network (LOOM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Loom Network (LOOM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Loom Network (LOOM) Information Loom Network is the next-generation blockchain platform for highly scalable games and social apps. The Loom SDK makes it possible for developers to easily create and run their own large-scale DApps across high throughput DPoS sidechains, which are fully backed by the trust and security of Ethereum. Official Website: https://loomx.io/ Whitepaper: https://medium.com/loom-network/introducing-loom-network-scaling-ethereum-today-9ea26b5b57c Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x42476F744292107e34519F9c357927074Ea3F75D Buy LOOM Now!

Market Cap: $ 2.05M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 1.24B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.49801
All-Time Low: $ 0.001325802388816845
Current Price: $ 0.001651

Loom Network (LOOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Loom Network (LOOM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LOOM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LOOM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LOOM's tokenomics, explore LOOM token's live price!

