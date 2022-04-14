LoopNetwork (LOOP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LoopNetwork (LOOP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LoopNetwork (LOOP) Information LoopNetwork is a digital currency framework that supports smart contracts without the adaptability and security impediments of prior frameworks like Ethereum. The project permits parties to make savvy contracts utilizing code to indicate the conduct of the virtual machine (VM) that executes the agreement's capacity. LoopNetwork endeavors to address adaptability and ease of use issues, without compromising decentralization and use the existing developer community and ecosystem. Official Website: https://www.getloop.network/ Whitepaper: https://loopnetwork.gitbook.io/home/whitepaper-2.0 Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xcE186ad6430E2Fe494a22C9eDbD4c68794a28B35

LoopNetwork (LOOP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LoopNetwork (LOOP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 200.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.20M All-Time High: $ 0.2854 All-Time Low: $ 0.002182757752333215 Current Price: $ 0.016

LoopNetwork (LOOP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LoopNetwork (LOOP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LOOP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LOOP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LOOP's tokenomics, explore LOOP token's live price!

